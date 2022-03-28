GREG LOWER
The rescue of one abandoned dog became a much bigger rescue for a Chanute-area couple who are looking for people to adopt a pack of puppies.
Larry and Debbie Beck, who live on a farm five miles northwest of Chanute in Wilson County, had hoped to adopt an abandoned German Shepard. Debbie’s sister Heather, who lives on a farm near Windsor, Mo., and works in a veterinary clinic, took in the stray.
But her other dogs would not let the newcomer come in or eat and after 10 days, no one contacted the clinic or responded to efforts to find the owner. Debbie’s sister offered the thin German Shepard to Debbie, and took the dog to a vet to have her spayed.
“She was very skinny,” Debbie said.
The dog, which the Becks named Ella, was badly malnourished but pot-bellied, so they suspected it had worms. The surgeon announced instead that the dog was pregnant and within a couple of days after the Becks had agreed to take her in she delivered 11 puppies.
A twelfth puppy died, but the others are now six weeks old, old enough to be weaned, adopted and house-trained.
“That’s a long time to have 11 puppies,” Debbie said. “They are fun as the dickens.”
Larry wonders what would have happened if Ella had given birth in the wild and how many would have survived.
Ella is named after the character Ella Crook in the book The Persian Pickle Club by Sandra Dallas. After bringing the puppies to Kansas when they were a day old, the Becks named the puppies and gave them different colored collars. They are starting to show different coloring and are different sizes.
The puppies were DNA tested and are 49 percent German Shepard. Debbie said that means one of the parents is purebred, almost certainly the mother.
The puppies are also 21 percent husky and 16 percent malamute, with some chow and golden retriever. Debbie said Ella had to be a house dog.
“I just can’t believe how sweet she is,” Debbie said. “I hope (the puppies) get her demeanor.”
She said it was a long time before Ella barked, and the dogs seem to get along well with the Becks’ three cats.
“I’ve never had a dog that doesn’t chase our cats,” Debbie said, adding that if the cats get too close to the puppies’ pen, Ella will place herself between them.
The Becks have posted videos of the available puppies on Facebook and by Friday, two had been taken to new homes and another four were adopted. They also posted on Craigslist, but Debbie said that turned out to be a mistake.
“I’m getting some whack-a-doodles,” she said. “I don’t want them to go to a bad place.”
She said her niece has adopted one and another new owner plans to keep the name the Becks used.
