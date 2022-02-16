GREG LOWER
Main Street Chanute board members approved a $69,500 budget for 2022 at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
The budget usually receives approval in December, Main Street Director Ruthann Boatwright said, but the board did not meet in December or January.
Income included $10,700 in dues, $22,900 in events and sponsorships, and $32,000 from the city government. The budget has the same dollar amount as last year.
In her report, Treasurer Denise Hastings pointed to a $12,000 decrease in net ordinary income last year. Main Street’s annual St. Patrick Pub Crawl was cancelled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, and Artist Alley was cancelled in 2020. The train ride at Artist Alley was cancelled both of those years because of the pandemic and in 2019 because of mechanical issues.
The revenue decrease led to a discussion about ridership on the train and its sponsorship. Orizon Aerostructures has sponsored the train ride in the past.
Main Street also changed its dues structure last year from a fiscal year to a calendar year, and should be back on track this year, Hastings said.
Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy reported that its annual meeting will be March 1, Trivia Night is April 2, the Jesse Jackson Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will be May 5, and the Chamber golf tournament will be May 7.
The board voted to schedule the annual Main Street Chanute meeting in April, a postponement due to the pandemic. Bylaws require it to be held in February, but Boatwright said it has been at other times in the past. She has possible dates out for Tuesdays and Thursdays in April.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez reported that Outsiders Bar & Grill had a full opening Feb. 10.
He also said he has tried to contact people with the Tioga Hotel, which has been chained closed this month, and with people who may want to reopen it.
Construction is scheduled to start in the summer on the former 1899 Masonic Temple building, he said.
“It’s cleaned out,” Godinez said. “It’s wide open now.”
Discussion during a visit to Topeka suggests there may be a state program for upstairs residential renovation, board member Dan Mildfelt said. Chanute currently has 10 downtown apartments occupied and the Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission is relocating to renovated offices downtown at 20 S. Highland.
The planned 2022 Pub Crawl on March 19 has five stops, including the Elks, both at the lodge and the Main Street pavilion, Outsiders, K’s Place and the Fiesta Cantina at the New Chicago room. Main Street President Cherryl Olson said they received a $200 donation for the best costume prize.
Registration will be 11 am to 4 pm and prizes will be announced at 5 pm. There will be a quilt fundraiser and the Masonic Lodge will serve breakfast, but there will not be a parade this year.
