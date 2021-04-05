Babcock 4A Player of the Year finalist
MATT RESNICK
Chanute Blue Comet seniors Kori Babcock and Mattilyn Cranor have garnered multiple postseason basketball accolades.
Babcock’s impressive haul includes Sports in Kansas Class 4A Player of the Year finalist, Sports in Kansas Class 4A 1st Team, Topeka Capital-Journal Class 4A 2nd Team, Wichita Eagle Class 4A 2nd team, Eastern Kansas Sports Class 4A All-Region First Team, and KBCA Class 4A Honorable Mention.
“Kori Babcock, what a career,” said head coach Dustin Fox. “A three-time First-Team All SEK kid, and numerous All-State honors. She finished her career with over a 1,000 points. On top of that, a kid who grew as a person and as a leader as well.”
Cranor was tabbed as a Sports in Kansas Class 4A Honorable Mention, Topeka Capital-Journal Class 4A Honorable Mention, and Wichita Eagle Class 4A Honorable Mention.
“Mattilyn is probably the most improved player that I’ve ever had, and I’m not just talking on the basketball court,” Fox said. “As a person, she’s grown so much. Her willingness to get out of her comfort zone and try is something special. She’ll always be a kid that means a lot to me.”
Fox was pleased with his team during the recently concluded 202-21 campaign.
“This season presented so many unique challenges with everything that’s going on in the world,” he said. “I was so proud of our girls for the way that they handled it. The way they showed up every day and brought energy. I know it wasn’t always easy to make basketball a priority, but they brought it. I’m just really proud of that.”
Fox said his club made big strides this season.
“We were an interesting mix of experienced kids, but also some really green, inexperienced kids,” he said. “I thought they really learned to mesh well together. We were playing some of our best basketball at the end of the year.”
The Blue Comets concluded with a solid 15-7 overall record, while finishing 7-5 in conference play.
“The circumstances of the season make this year one that I think we will never forget,” Fox said. “The way we found ways to stay positive and stay together through all the challenges we faced makes this group special.”
In addition to the impact Babcock and Cranor have had on the program, senior Brianna Waggoner also falls into that category.
“Brianna is a kid you see putting in all this time with basketball, and then she’s going to work at her job,” Fox said.” A straight-A student and just an incredible young lady. She’s way more mature than anyone should be at that age.”
Overall, Fox was just glad they got to play and looks forward to next season.
“There’s a lot for this group to be proud of and the future is bright, too,” he said. “We’re going to lose some really good seniors, but the cupboard isn’t bare. We played a lot of freshmen and sophomores this year. And there’s even a few more who didn’t get to play much, who have a chance to really help us next year. Both of those classes are going to be good ones for us. I think next year our varsity roster will be (mainly composed) of sophomores and juniors.”
