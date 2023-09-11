Paige Munsell, 14, a missing/endangered runaway from Chanute, has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 10.
Paige Munsell, 14, a missing/endangered runaway from Chanute, has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 10.
As of 3:20 p.m. Monday, the youth was still missing.
Munsell, a white female, has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
If anyone has any information regarding Munsell’s disappearance, please call the Chanute 911 Communications Center at 620-431-5768 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigations at 785-296-4017.
