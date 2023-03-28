GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners held off on any decisions on a commission vacancy and on the city land bank during Monday evening’s meeting.
They will see what develops over the next four meetings on how to replace Commissioner Sam Budreau, who resigned last week. Commissioners will also see what happens at this week’s Land Bank board meeting.
The last time the commission faced replacing a member in the middle of a term was in 2019. City Attorney David Brake said Monday that the state enacted two conflicting laws, one for cities of Chanute’s class and one for all cities, and Chanute followed a compromise in 2019. The commission could also change or repeal its Charter Ordinance.
Commissioner Tim Fairchild was the first to voice support for a special election rather than appointing a replacement, although he later supported electing a new commissioner as part of another ballot. The commission generally supported waiting until this year’s election filing period ends to see if there will be a primary.
Filing is open now for school board and city government elections in November. Filing closes at noon on June 1, when officials determine if either the city commission or the school board seats require a primary. If Chanute does not have a primary, a special election would be at the city’s expense.
The terms of Fairchild, Budreau and Commissioner Phil Chaney’s will expire this year. On the USD 413 board of education, the positions held by Scott McKinney, Jeff Caldwell, Cassie Cleaver, Ross Hendrickson and Brad LaRue come up for election.
The chances of a primary are slim to none, Commissioner Kevin Berthot said, but he also expressed concerns about having a 2-2 voting situation before January, when the new terms start.
Fairchild vowed to seek a resolution if the commission splits. The commission will discuss the vacancy again at its next meeting.
Analysis prepared for Monday’s agenda said that having the Land Bank in its current form may not be justified because of the few donated properties it receives.
The Land Bank was established in March 2020 and the property donations received so far include two residences that have both been sold and the 1899 Masonic Lodge building on Main Street.
Two properties were received from the estates of families that no longer wanted to manage them.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez reminded the commission that the Land Bank board also administered $300,000 in grants that led to the improvement and renovation of more than two dozen other properties.
Because of the bank’s existence, it can offer tax credits for property donations. But to be as effective as it could be, he recommended it have a paid job position.
Godinez is actively recruiting to develop the Masonic Lodge property, he said.
The Land Bank board’s monthly meeting is today and it will discuss revised bylaws, its statement of action, and defining its purpose. The board will also approve minutes of discussion on those topics from the February meeting for release to the city commission.
Action items at Monday’s meeting included a late addition to set a public hearing for a grant application to benefit Chanute schools.
The hearing will be at the April 10 commission meeting for a Community Development Block Grant for child care. The application will be made on behalf of the city for $l750,000 with USD 413 to provide an equal match.
The funds will go to add four classrooms to Lincoln Early Learning Center so existing space can become a childcare center for children from birth to age 5.
Neosho County is considered a “child care desert,” often forcing parents to choose between either staying at home with children or going to work. The choice impacts several employers, such as the school district, Orizon Aerostructures and Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
“We have to do something,” Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester told the commission.
The application chances are better if it goes in this year, Godinez said.
Fairchild expressed misgivings about a government entity taking this role, but backed the application.
Commissioners gave their consent for Mayor Jacob LaRue to reappoint John Alonzo, Gary Davidson, John Ferrell-Stuart and David Robinson and appoint new member Lawrence Clark to three-year terms on the Board of Zoning Appeals. This leaves two vacancies.
The commission reappointed Darin Luebbering to the Planning Commission as a consent agenda item.
Commissioners approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application from Kaila Ortiz for a new home at 1200 Osa Martin Blvd.
They approved a pre-annexation/development agreement for Cornell and Chelsey Walls to build a new home on east 21st Street, with hookups to existing utilities. The property is outside the city limits but part of the extraterritorial zone, and has all utilities except sewer. The residence, on nearly four acres, will use a septic system. Fairchild abstained from the vote.
The commission approved new campground fees from the Parks Advisory Board to increase to $20 per night with the first night free.
A resolution to demolish a fire-damaged house at 626 S. Central, owned by Zachary Lyons, was approved, and commissioners found properties at 112 S. Western, owned by Aaron and Allison Hollenbeck; 1022 S. Forest, owned by John Brunner; 1008 W. Beech, owned by Kimberly Levasseur and William Hunter; 212 W. 5th, owned by Howard and Stacy Wright; 1418 S. Evergreen, owned by the Freddie W. Markham Living Trust; and 1520 S. Edith, owned by Gale W. Walker, in violation of city code. Property at 120 S. Lincoln was removed from consideration.
In his report, City Manager Todd Newman said the good news is that improvements to the intersection of 21st and Plummer are on schedule for a soft opening May 15. The bad news is that the wait for traffic signals is still six months. The Neosho County Road and Bridge Department has plans to install temporary signs at the intersection until the signals are installed.
Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce Director Jane Brophy spoke to the commission about the planned Biking Across Kansas stopover June 15, which is looking for groups to provide activities. Plans need to be set by April 1.
