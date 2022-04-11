GREG LOWER
The timeframe for improvements to the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer Avenue might be delayed, Chanute city commissioners heard Monday evening.
Engineer Shawn Turner with TranSystems updated commissioners Monday about the design of the project. Bidding for the project is expected this summer, with a time frame of 90 to 100 days for construction. But Turner warned that some contractors are focusing on metropolitan areas and not as much on smaller projects. The city of Chanute received a $780,000 cost-share grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation for the project, and officials said the state could be flexible on the timeframe. Construction might take place during the summer of 2023 when school is out.
City Manager Todd Newman also warned that the city is preparing for inflation to be 20 to 30 percent above the estimate. The city of Chanute will handle the bid process rather than KDOT.
Newman said the plans include relocating some utilities at the intersection.
In other business, Mayor Jacob LaRue read a proclamation setting April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The commission appointed Commissioner Phil Chaney to serve on the Chanute Land Bank board, which is expanding to five members from three. Commissioner Tim Fairchild already represents the commission on the board. Chanute Regional Development Authority Board President Kellen Adams and Vice-President Ken Lickteig will also serve on the board, joining Fairchild and Larry Clark, who represents the planning commission.
Chaney volunteered for the position Monday after the city did not receive any applications for the opening.
Commissioners approved several requests to improve downtown buildings, starting with a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application from Hunter and Denise Hastings for their planned renovation of their building that houses the Merle Norman location downtown, 111 E. Main. The $75,689 renovation is for remodeling the upper floor into an apartment.
Commissioners approved three renovation grants from the Downtown Revitalization Committee to improve downtown buildings, including $5,000 for the Hastings, $5,000 for FireEscape Coffeehouse, and $3,760 for Howard Alger’s Toys for Big Boys car museum.
Another request approved Monday was one to waive landfill fees to demolish a building in the first block of west Main. After roof renovation began on the former Busy Bee diner, officials determined the building was not salvageable.
Owner JR Martinez plans to construct a new building for his planned pet-grooming business, Groomer Has It. Matt Godinez with CRDA said the new structure will be separated from the currently-adjoining building on the east.
LaRue said the commission is setting a precedent and should set a cap. Commissioner Sam Budreau suggested a cap of $1,000, but later acquiesced to help the project.
Fairchild said he did not think there would be many similar requests.
“If there is, it’d probably be good,” he said.
Commissioners said the city might have faced the fee issue if it had to demolish the building instead of the owner.
The commission voted to find properties at 1222 S. Washington, owned by Robyn Almond; 1703 S. Edith, owned by Greg and Cherie Jennings; 1012 S. Santa Fe, owned by the Ritz Family Trust; 122 N. Steuben, owned by Kirk Campbell; and 420 E. 14th, owned by David and Lucine Gormley, in violation of city code.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.