MATT RESNICK | matt@chanute.com
A new art mural is coming to a downtown near you.
The Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism announced that it has been awarded a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce - Office of Rural Prosperity and Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission for creation of a downtown mural.
The grant was submitted in concert with the City of Chanute and provides $9,000 – equivalent to 50 percent of the total project.
Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday that a total of $90,000 is being shared among 14 communities with fewer than 10,000 residents. The objective of the program is to create new murals and public art projects to beautify community gathering spaces, as well as to serve as tourist attractions.
“By funding the creation of murals and public art in communities across Kansas, we want to celebrate the beauty of our state and highlight everything our small towns have to offer,” Kelly said in a press release.
Lieutenant Governor/Secretary of Commerce David Toland echoed Kelly’s sentiments.
“Rural Kansas has the opportunity to be a more popular tourist destination, which will promote economic growth in the smallest of Kansas communities,” he said. “The development of high-quality destinations and improved infrastructure across the state will make these featured attractions more valuable and easier to reach than ever before.”
The Chamber of Commerce and City of Chanute are now tasked with raising $9,000 to match the state’s portion of the funding. Chamber Director Jane Brophy said that commitments of financial support are in place from local entities Cleaver Farm & Home, the Chanute Community Foundation and Chanute Regional Development Authority.
Those interested in donating to the project should contact Brophy at the Chamber of Commerce. The donations can be of the in-kind variety or monetary.
The project will be similar in design to the Chamber’s recently produced “Welcome” postcard. The spray-painted mural will reside on the west side of the CRDA building that is currently leased to The Outsiders Bar and Grill. The Octave Chanute information on the wall will be relocated to a nearby area.
The project is set to get underway in mid-September, with an anticipated completion date just prior to Artist Alley in late September.
“This will be a wonderful addition to all of the attractions in Chanute, Kansas,” Brophy told The Tribune. “We will be sure to add it to the state’s mural tourism website and make sure people know to come visit Chanute and see our new mural when it’s done.”
Brophy added that an official unveiling of the mural is tentatively slated for Sept. 24. A public participation piece is also in the works, but details are still being fleshed out, Brophy said.
Kansas City-based artist Love Pulp was selected for the project. He has ties to Chanute and recently installed a smaller mural on the campus of Neosho County Community College. He also spent several weeks in Clay Center doing extensive high-quality artwork for the city.
Brophy said that she’s delighted to have an artist of Love Pulp’s stature on the project.
“We’re very fortunate to have someone of his experience and talent working on our mural,” she said.
Love Pulp said he was originally approached about the design last fall.
“I put my spin on the design and came up with a new, more original font,” he said. “We’re excited and think it’s going to be a big hit.”
The artist has been doing murals for the past 12 years. A Denver native, he arrived on the local graffiti scene as a 17-year-old in 2003.
“I’ve had an artistic upbringing,” said Love Pulp, who has also spent time as a tattoo artist. “Graffiti is what inspired me growing up, and that’s where painting on walls became my thing.”
Being outdoors helps to get his creative juices flowing.
“I tattooed for 12 years and that’s kind of like a desk job when you boil it down,” he said, noting that he ultimately wound up bored with the gig.
His company “We Love Pulp” produces video reels and photographs of its artwork for his clienteles’ use on social media.
“It’s another layer of the product we offer as a creative company,” he said. “Nowadays, a lot of businesses really depend on these social media platforms for their clientele. We also document the process of all of our work for our own sake as well.”
He thoroughly enjoyed his experience in Clay Center.
“It’s always nice when people are supportive of what you’re doing,” he said. “It’s really rewarding when you get to give it to somebody who may not have the chance to experience anything like that otherwise.”
Love Pulp is eager to get the Chanute project underway.
“It’s something we’ve been looking forward to being able to do,” he said. “Chanute is a special place because my girlfriend and her family are from there — and we want to be able to share art with as many people as possible.”
