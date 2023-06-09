ALP170 A vs Pittsburg June 8, 2023 - Jacob Thompson

Chanute Post 170 second baseman Jacob Thompson (3) knocks down a ground ball as shortstop Jase Tarter (4) provides backup during game 1 of Wednesay’s doubleheader with Pittsburg Post 64.

 Huntyr Schwegman | Tribune

In Single-A American Legion baseball action, Chanute Post 170 played Pittsburg Post 64.

Pittsburg won Game 1, 11-3, and Game 2, 7-1.

ALP170 A vs Pittsburg June 8, 2023 - Sutton Friederich

Post 170 outfielder Sutton Friederich (7) relays a ball in to infielders Jase Tarter (4) and Logan Axelson (11) during game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader with Pittsburg Post 64.

