In Single-A American Legion baseball action, Chanute Post 170 played Pittsburg Post 64.
Pittsburg won Game 1, 11-3, and Game 2, 7-1.
“Pittsburg hit a couple of bloopers. But I was proud. The bloopers just killed us,” Chanute head coach Hunter Friederich said.
Hitting leadoff for Chanute, Jase Tarter singled and scored a run in Game 1, as did Kolby Baker.
As for Game 2, Karter Naff accounted for Chanute’s lone run.
“We’ve got a bunch of young kids. They’re all going to play very well. They’re still young and learning. But they have the talent to be good,” Friederich said.
Chanute’s head coach lauded his team’s outlook for the summer campaign.
“We’ve got a lot of talent behind us,” Friederich said. “We’ve got a couple of older kids and a young bunch coming in. It’ll be a learning year. But I’m looking forward to having a good year.”
Chanute Post 170 vs. Pittsburg Post 64
Game 1
Pittsburg 11, Chanute 3
Notes
Chanute: Tarter 1 H, 1 R; Axleson 1 R; Baker 1 H, 1 R; Thompson 1 H; Keating 1 RBI
Pittsburg: Brown 1 H, 1 R; Nickelson 1 H, 1 R; Simmons 1 H, 2 RBI; Wiles 1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI; Vandence 1 H, 2 R; Mitchell 1 H, 2 R, 2 RBI; Anderson 1 H, 1 R; Jones 1 H
Game 2
Pittsburg 7, Chanute 1
Notes
Chanute: Tarter 1 RBI; Baker 1 H; Naff 1 R
Pittsburg: Brown 1 H, 1 R; Simmons 1 R; Mitchell 1 H, 1 R; Wiles 1 H; Vandence 1 H, 1 R; Vaughn 1 R; Stultz 1 R
