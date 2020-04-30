GREG LOWER
A national travel writer in search of “badass adventures” has endorsed a southeast Kansas recreational lake as a destination goal after stay-at-home and social distancing orders are lifted.
The two-part article “50 States, 50 Trails: The Ultimate Hiking Guide For When The Trails Reopen,” published online in April by Forbes travel writer Breanna Wilson, lists Elk City State Park and the Elk River Hiking Trail to represent Kansas.
Would-be hikers do not actually have to wait for the end of social distancing, as that and other outdoor activity are still allowed. And there was a bit of confusion about the State Park and the hiking trail. Both the trail and the park are located at Elk City Lake, in the northwest part of Montgomery County, and the park, which remains open even during the coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions, provides its own trails to view 12,000 acres of cross-timbers scenery. The park is on one side of the lake and the referenced hiking trail is on the other side.
State Park Manager and Supervisor Jacob Guiot said anything around the lake is usually associated with the park, which is a hub for day hikers and campers with its own wide variety of trails. He said spring is a peak time to enjoy the outdoors, and the park is experiencing very high visitation and reservations for this time of year.
He said it is important for people sheltering in place to have an outlet, so outdoor recreation is proving to be a necessity.
“People need to get outside for their mental health,” he said. “We see it out there daily.”
He said people have been ecstatic about still being able to visit the park and explore nature.
Campsites with electrical and water hookups and those with full water, electrical and sewer hookups are fully booked for the next two weekends and Memorial Day weekend. Primitive sites and those with hookups are available for the third and the last weekend in May, but they are going fast.
Guiot said the primitive sites are fuller than he has seen in the past.
The Elk River Hiking Trail is located on the northwest side of Elk City Lake, running 15 miles from below the west end of the dam across from the Fish and Wildlife Office to Highway 160 south of Elk City.
“It’s an awesome 15-mile trail,” Guiot said.
While the Elk River trail is on property owned by the US Army Corps of Engineers and is managed by the Kansas Trails Council, the 857-acre state park is on the east side of the lake. It also has four hiking trails, including handicapped-accessible trails and self-guided nature trails, two mountain bike trails, and a half-mile exercise trail.
Guiot said the Eagle Rock Mountain Bike Trail recently reopened after suffering flood damage.
The article is available at www.forbes.com/sites/breannawilson/2020/04/14/50-states-50-trails-the-ultimate-hiking-guide-for-when-the-trails-reopen-alabama-to-montana
Information on Elk City State Park is available at ksoutdoors.com/State-Parks/Locations/Elk-City
Information on the Elk River Trail is available at www.kansastrailscouncil.org/trails/elk-river-hiking-trail
