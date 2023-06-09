New playground equipment could go into Santa Fe Park next year, after the Chanute community received a grant to start raising funds.
Details are undecided, but the Parks Advisory Board received word Thursday evening about the grant of up to $70,000 from the Patterson Family Foundation. The improvements are slated to begin in 2024.
Until Chanute Commissioner Tim Fairchild announced the grant at the board's monthly meeting, board members thought the project would be at least three years in the future, board president Debbie Shields said.
The Patterson grant will match funds raised by the community, making the potential of up to $140,000 for the project. Fairchild said Friday morning he became emotional at the foundation's generosity.
"It's an incredible organization," Fairchild said.
Kate Shepard with Playscapes, the company that provided play and park structures for Katy and Highland parks, attended Thursday's meeting to show brochures and videos and discuss the Santa Fe project. Chanute commissioner Phil Chaney also attended Thursday's meeting.
Playscapes previously provided matches of up to $100,000 on the equipment. It must be ordered before September.
"Fundraising is going to be on steroids," Shields said.
Fairchild said he would find out if the equipment match could be used to match the Patterson grant.
Donations can be delivered to Commercial Bank or mailed to the Chanute Community Foundation in care of Commercial Bank. Shields said Friday morning that Community National Bank has agreed to be the lead donor.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also provided previous matches of 50 percent for rubber surfacing like at Katy Park.
"Safety surface is a must," Sheilds said.
Previous projects received up to 121 donations of from $5 to $5,000.
"I think its cool," Fairchild said. "We did it before with Katy."
The parks board's next meeting will be July 6, and until then Shields said members will discuss via e-mails what equipment to order and where to locate it.
The current equipment is located near the lake shore, which could attract and be dangerous for children, and is in an area with large, established trees that will have an extensive root system. Shepard said there are ways to handle the roots, and Parks Director Clint Moore suggested a partial fence to deter children from the water.
Another option could be to locate on the west side of the lake near the dog park, while keeping the existing playground equipment.
Other options are to locate new equipment between the ball fields, or across the road from the ballfields north of nature and exercise equipment installed more than five years ago by the Chanute Recreation Commission.
The equipment ordered may depend on the location and space available.
Moore said local officials would like the design to be similar to Katy, with one or two pieces especially for Santa Fe, with either a sports or nature theme.
The Chanute grant is part of $6.8 million in Patterson Family Foundation grants awarded to 97 match projects.
Donations also may be made as commodities, grain and livestock in units or dollars. The Kansas Association of Community Foundations, which was instrumental in the grant to Chanute, reported one community received a $150,000 donation in the form of bushels of grain.
Monetary donations can be delivered to Commercial Bank, 1215 S. Santa Fe Ave., Chanute, or mailed to the Chanute Community Foundation in care of Commercial Bank, P.O. Box 558, Chanute, KS 66720.
Checks can be made payable to the Chanute Community Foundation, and people with questions can contact Fairchild at (620) 433-7609 or tfairchild@chanute.org
Prior to Thursday's meeting, Moore said that a thunderstorm Tuesday evening dropped hail on Santa Fe Park and winds broke two electrical poles and damaged trees. The causeway across the lake was closed Wednesday morning while the poles were repaired.
The Chanute Community Foundation, which has a balance of just under $60,000, was formed from the Harris Family Trust, organized by previous owners of the Chanute Tribune.
