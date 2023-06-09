Santa Fe Playground - June 8, 2023

Members of the Parks Advisory Board met at Santa Fe Park Thursday evening for an announcement that the Patterson Family Foundation presented a $70,000 matching grant to begin fundraising for new playground equipment. City officials expected it would be three or more years before the Santa Fe playground could follow the Highland and Katy Park playgrounds.

 Greg Lower | Tribune

New playground equipment could go into Santa Fe Park next year, after the Chanute community received a grant to start raising funds.

Details are undecided, but the Parks Advisory Board received word Thursday evening about the grant of up to $70,000 from the Patterson Family Foundation. The improvements are slated to begin in 2024.

Chanute Parks Board Meeting - June 8, 2023

