MATT RESNICK
Multiple large grass fires within the county kept the Chanute Fire Department fully occupied this weekend.
CFD Chief Jeff Mitchell said that one of the blazes threatened a 10-acre area. He added that each of the four grass fires were considered accidental.
“They were mainly just caused by dry conditions,” Mitchell said.
The severity of the drought has Mitchell’s full attention.
“This is the driest I’ve ever seen it,” he said.
Neosho County Commissioners enacted a burn ban Sept. 27, the first such declaration since 2016. The rolling two-week ban is in effect until the commission’s next meeting Oct. 11. While they have the option to rescind the ban, they are expected to extend it by another two weeks.
“It will probably take a significant amount of rainfall to (rescind) the ban,” said Commissioner Nic Galemore at the Sept. 27 meeting. “We have not been consistently dry this long probably since 2016.”
Mitchell told The Tribune on Wednesday that he also believes it will be extended.
“I would say so. We only got a little sprinkle this morning,” he said, adding that several nearby counties are also under a burn ban.
There have already been multiple burn ban citations issued, according to Mitchell. Violators potentially face a $2,500 fine and jail time.
“Any open burning would be a violation,” Mitchell said. “The county has issued a few citations and we’ve had a few inside the city limits, too.”
The ban was originally suggested by Mitchell to the county’s emergency management director, Melanie Kent-Culp. In a corresponding move to the burn ban, Mitchell said CFD has stopped issuing burn permits within city limits.
“I contacted Melanie to see what was required to get a burn ban for Neosho County, and she said that I just needed to recommend it,” he said.
Mitchell said that the largest of the weekend grass fires required 11 of his 15 firefighters. With five working their regular shift, Mitchell had to call in reinforcement.
“We called in an additional six. It definitely runs us short, but we have agreements with the other area fire departments,” he said, mentioning Thayer and Erie. “That way if we need additional resources or help, they can come out.”
The recent rash of grass fires have not been too much for the CFD to handle, but Mitchell said he will not hesitate to call for outside help.
“If the conditions are just right and the wind is blowing a little bit harder, it’s definitely going to tax our resources,” he said.
Mitchell emphasized that individuals in the county should refrain from recreational burning.
“If you’re working with grinders or welders, just be cautious and have somebody do a fire watch for you,” he said, adding that such a scenario was the cause of one of the weekend fires. “Somebody was grinding, caused a spark, and it caused a brush pile to catch on fire. The way the conditions are right now, just be aware that any little spark could cause a huge fire.”
Mitchell said his crew was initially on scene at the large weekend fire from 5 pm to 1:30 am.
“We went back there the next morning to put more water on the brush pile and were there for a couple more hours,” he said. “We left and were called back again for an additional rekindling, and were there for another three hours.”
Other issues caused by the severity of the drought include an excess number of water main breaks, which Mitchell primarily attributed to dry and cracking ground. Mitchell noted that the CFD has not seen an uptick in house fires.
“I would say that the last one we had was due to the dry conditions,” he said, “but we’ve had about the normal amount of house fires.”
Mitchell offered parting advice.
“Be aware. Be safe and don’t burn,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.