Local residents showed up in full force for Wednesday morning’s Catbacker Tour at Bank of Commerce in Chanute. Featured speakers included K-State head football coach Chris Klieman and assistant men’s basketball coach Rodney Perry. Several K-State athletes addressed the packed audience, including Chanute High School alum Ty Bowman. A member of the KSU football squad, Bowman fielded a series of questions from K-State announcer Wyatt Thompson. See an upcoming edition of The Tribune for more on Bowman.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments