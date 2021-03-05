MATT RESNICK
A pair of newly established programs are slated to begin this fall at Neosho County Community College. The programs are Aerostructures and Industrial Maintenance Technology, and both are also open to high school upperclassmen.
The 16-credit-hour Aerostructures certificate program will teach students how to become proficient in assembling, fitting and installing airplane parts. The college partnered with local industry Orizon Aerostructures for implementation of the curriculum. NCCC has been active in aerostructure training since 2008, and has also worked in concert with Spirit AeroSystems.
The Industrial Maintenance Technology certificate requires completion of 45-hours of program coursework. The program is designed to prepare students to work in industries that utilize machinery, including cement manufacturing plants, petroleum refineries, and transportation manufacturers.
“We want the students to be really well-prepared with hydraulics, and all the different kinds of things they could encounter if they’re in any kind of industry,” said Brenda Krumm, NCCC’s Dean of Outreach and Workforce Development/Title III Director. “Both of these programs are extremely hands-on.”
Additionally, the program will prep each student to obtain the National Center for Construction Education and Research certification as an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic.
“Students can take their externships in both of these programs, so they’ll be out in the field getting hands-on experience,” Krumm said.
The Industrial Maintenance Technology program is already flush with equipment. Krumm said the school received generous equipment donations from Humboldt manufacturer B&W Trailer Hitches.
The programs will be housed off-campus at the school’s Technical Education Center at 4101 Ross Lane. The 64,000 square-foot facility also houses six other programs, as well as the baseball team’s sprawling indoor practice facility.
“Chanute High School, Iola, and perhaps others in the area will be bringing students into our Tech Center,” Krumm said, noting prep students must obtain permission from their high school administrations to enroll in the program. “It is important that we partner with the (high schools) in terms of trying to schedule things where their students can get in there.”
Krumm said the course will be scheduled in two-hour blocks, and that class sizes will range from eight to 15 students. Krumm envisions a mixture of traditional and non-traditional students, as well as high school students in both of the programs.
“We’re hoping this will become a regional hub, a regional tech center,” she said.
Krumm said the school is still in the process of hiring a faculty chair and instructor for the Industrial Maintenance Technology program.
“Hopefully, by April we’ll have somebody hired,” she said. “I’d like to get that person on-board before I do too much deeper purchasing of items for the program, because I want them to have a say in it. We’re still trying to get some (more grant) money, still trying to hire an instructor, getting the schedule put together, and finishing off the building. You just hope the dominoes fall all right.”
With overall NCCC enrollment down by 11.5 percent, Krumm sees the addition of the new programs as hugely beneficial.
‘It is very much our hope that if we can expand our variety of offerings, we will attract new students,” she said.
The Bureau of Labor statistics forecasts a five percent growth through 2028 for industrial maintenance mechanics. The average entry-level wage is $32,500. For Aerostructures, moderate job growth is forecast through 2026. The average entry-level wage for Aircraft Assembly Technicians in Kansas is $37,600, while the median annual wage is $53,250.
“These programs fill a workforce need in Southeast Kansas,” Krumm said. “I’m glad to see these programs finally come to fruition.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.