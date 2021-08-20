MATT RESNICK
TOPEKA — Kansas State Senator Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, has announced her bid to run for State Treasurer in 2022. Tyson recently launched her campaign in front of a gathering of supporters in Topeka.
Primaries are slated for next August, and the field is expected to be crowded.
The three-term senator represents District 12, which includes several of the townships in the general vicinity of Chanute, such as Humboldt.
Tyson said accountability is her top priority if she were elected to the position.
“The State Treasurer’s position is definitely about finances, how we spend our money and how we invest,” Tyson told The Tribune on Friday. “And that’s an issue that I’ve always been interested in as a legislator and as a Kansas citizen.”
Tyson, who serves as chair of the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee, said transparency is of the utmost importance to her.
“With how we spend and invest our money,” she said, adding that she’s been a watchdog for the state. “If we make this more available online and transparent, then all Kansans can become a watchdog on how we’re spending and investing money.”
With the legislature currently out of session, Tyson mentioned a notice she received this week in which several high-ranking Kansas republicans called out Governor Kelly for misappropriation of funds.
“We need a second set of eyes working on this,” she said, “so that it doesn’t happen again.”
Tyson said that her philosophy fundamentally differs from that of current State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. Tyson said that she wants to “invest in Kansas first” by expanding broadband communications, as well as making Kansans aware of tax-deferred saving programs and the education options associated with those.
“I have a proven track record for getting things done,” she said. “I’ve worked diligently in the legislature. We passed several pieces of legislation this year, lowering taxes for Kansans. We improved transparency on property tax. And I’ve been working on innovative ideas for KPERS to make it self-directed — modeled after the Federal Thrift Savings Plan.
“We can’t keep doing business as usual. We need innovative ideas.”
Tyson said her technology background as a software engineer makes her well-equipped to implement those ideas. In addition to her position as State Senator, Tyson is a contract-based software engineer/project manager. Her credentials also include computer science and math degrees from Kansas State University and a Master’s Degree in engineering management from KU.
“We need that technological expertise,” she said. “I just spoke to somebody that’s in a key position in the Governor’s administration yesterday and she agreed with me that I would be ideal in that State Treasurer’s position.”
