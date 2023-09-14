ERIE — The Neosho County Commission decided not to give ARPA funds to the city of Erie regarding improvements to 4th Street at this time.
At last week’s county meeting, Erie City Clerk Jamie Janssen — with city officials and council members also present — asked the commission for funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to improve 4th Street in Erie.
Janssen said 4th Street is heavily trafficked.
“It is putting a lot of wear and tear on that street and that bridge. And it really needs to be addressed,” Janssen said.
The street leads to the county barn, cemetery and Dinosaur Park.
Janssen shared some background with the commissioners prior to the request.
“Back in the fall of 2021, the city of Erie received a KDOT share grant for a Phase 1 of the project. County agreed at that time to provide $150,725 plus $60,000 in market value at 3,000 tons of rock for the project. The city of Erie is $210,725 for that. And the grant is for the construction amount, in the amount of $643,000.”
Janssen thanked the commission for the first portion of funding distributed.
“We’ve very grateful for that,” she said.
In May 2022, KDOT distributed another grant to the project for the second phase. The bidding process started out for Phase 1 in November 2022. Only one bid was received, and it was about $500,000 over than the engineer’s estimate for the project.
“So council rejected the bid and we requested an extension with KDOT to merge the two projects together into one and rebid it in June,” Janssen said.
In June, the project received two bids.
“They were better in our costs,” she said. “However, they were around $152,000 over the engineer’s estimate. Both of them were.”
Officials went back to the drawing board and decided some items could be taken out to lower the price.
“Also the city has looked at possibly doing some of the work in-house. That will also reduce the cost,” Janssen said.
Janssen told commissioners the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cost of the project (wages and material costs) to rise.
“We are over budget on the project,” she said. “So we are looking at possibly getting some ARPA funds to help offset that cost, to help our budget shortfall.”
The deficit is a bit over $150,000, Janssen said. Taking out some line items and obtaining additional funding from the city of Erie reduces that deficit to around $53,000.
Janssen said officials weren’t sure how much money was left in the ARPA account.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said about $570,000 is left in ARPA.
She wasn’t sure the county could do this.
“So right now what we’ve set aside is all of the ARPA funds that we have,” Klaassen said. “Plus a large amount in the pilot fund.”
“So I feel like we really can’t commit to anything else at this point because we’ve already committed to doing our project debt free,” she said. “And if prices go way up, I’m not for sure what we’re going to do.”
Klaassen said with the budget already approved, things can’t change.
“Now if you would’ve come a couple weeks ago,” she said. “But we kind of already set everything in motion when we passed the budget is how I feel.”
Commissioner Nicholas Galemore wondered if the county could help match the $53,000 deficit.
“I think you’re getting a closer number if you get that down to where we might fund it,” he said. “Do a road project.”
Klaassen said the county could put this project on a list. Klaassen said the county may be able to help in the future.
Galemore encouraged Janssen to look into some additional funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) because of the upcoming bridge closure.
Janssen said she appreciated the commissioners’ time.
