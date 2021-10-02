GREG LOWER
Sometimes called a “forgotten cemetery,” the Elmwood Cemetery has been a place of Chanute history since long before the city existed.
Information in the history room of the Chanute Public Library provides conflicting stories about the cemetery, which reportedly includes a tale of a carload of whiskey.
Reports of unmarked graves in the oldest portion of the cemetery led to speculation that it was a former Native American burial ground or that the first graves were members of a wagon train struck by an epidemic. The oldest portion of the cemetery reportedly had a 50-square-foot area of unmarked graves.
In a 1944 newspaper clipping, city judge and historian J.J. Hurt told a different story.
“I’m positive about the origin of the cemetery because I helped bury the first three men there,” Hurt said.
According to Hurt, the first burial was when a stranger drowned crossing the Neosho River during a flood.
An earlier clipping said the first Caucasian burial in what is now Neosho County was in the Oak Grove cemetery north of Chanute when eight-year-old Maranda Phillips died in 1859.
Other sources list 4-year-old Hannah Mary Ditmars as the first Elmwood burial in 1864. From 1872 to 1882, the Reeves and Orr families had a cemetery near what is now Ash Grove.
The cemetery was forgotten and rediscovered in 1927.
Among the library’s files is a photocopied account of Hurt’s drowned stranger. Written in cursive on O.M. Balch and Dan Bloomheart Co. stationery, it does not list its source, but said the victim was Henry Wilson, who lived at Chetopa Creek and drowned in 1867. Wilson was returning from Humboldt, where he had a plowshare sharpened, and tried to cross the river near Rodger’s Mill.
The account said the burial was before Elmwood was platted and a year later Wilson’s brothers took him to Indiana for reburial. The account said John Ditmars was the second burial in 1869, after the cemetery was platted.
Hurt added to the Wilson drowning story by saying the victim was swept from his horse, but managed to hold onto the horse’s tail. Both man and horse died, and Wilson’s body was found three days later with his foot lodged in tree roots.
“There was nothing on the hill when we buried him,” Hurt said, “nor was there any town here then.”
At the time, the area was US government land. It was settled by D. Booth, who traded it to an old sailor named Thayer for a carload of whiskey, Hurt said. Thayer later sold it to S.D. Van Sandt, who sold it to Chanute in 1880.
Hurt said Joe Ogden was the second burial and that John Ditmars was third.
Ogden was killed over an accusation of claim-jumping. From 1944 to 1969, Frank Ogden was the Elmwood sexton, followed by his younger brother Waldo Ogden who retired in 1976 after 28 years at the cemetery.
The cemetery was called the New Chicago Cemetery and was operated by the Ladies Aid Society until 1887, when it was taken over by the city and renamed Elmwood.
By 1912, there were 151 Union veterans buried there, including 22 in unmarked graves. In 1914, it expanded by 13 acres between 14th and 16th streets, and the Elmwood Abbey mausoleum was dedicated the same year.
A new chapel was dedicated in 1928 south of Malcolm Avenue with permanent seating for 96 people and a total capacity of 120. The improvements also included a fountain.
A monument to the Brotherhood of Railway Trainmen was dedicated in 1937, and the city added Memorial Cemetery in 1951.
In 2020, the Chanute Genealogical Society merged with the Historical Society and started a project for street signs in the cemetery to make it easier for genealogists and family to locate graves. President Betty Barnhart, Marjorie Davis and Kathy Wright updated the cemetery map and laid out locations for signs. They paid for the signs and the city of Chanute provided labor and cement.
