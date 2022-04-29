It’s time for the campaign for the Chanute Mexican Fiesta king and queen and little queen.
The contest begins today after tickets are handed out to the queen and king candidates and will run until August 27 when the Queen’s Dance will be held. Tickets are $1 apiece and drawings will be held for prizes.
The Little Queen contest begins at the same time. Candidates raise penny votes for their chance at Little Queen.
QUEEN CANDIDATES
Macie Clounch, 17,
Chanute
Macie is the daughter of Shawn and Michelle Clounch and granddaughter of Robert De La Torre and the late Vera De La Torre, Chanute, and Tim and Karen Clounch, Humboldt. She is a junior at Chanute High School. She is active in FCCLA where she is the 2021-22 chapter president, was a district and state event placer and national STAR event qualifier, and is the 2022-23 district vice-president. Macie also participates in Foreign Language Club, FBLA, Kay Club, PSR and is the CHS girls basketball manager. She enjoys watching her siblings participate in sports, spending time with her family and friends, going to PSR, going to school events, and cooking and baking. Macie took part in Fiesta in prior years with the dance group Grupo de Colores.
Paloma Martinez, 17,
Chanute
Paloma is the daughter of Whitney Martinez. She is a junior at Chanute High School participating in honors courses and college classes. She is in the National Honor Society and participates in Scholars Bowl. Paloma plans to pursue a career in the legal field after high school by attending Washburn University and hopes to one day work at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. She currently works after school at the Chanute Walmart Subway as a shift leader. In her spare time, Paloma enjoys painting, crafting and hanging with friends.
KING CANDIDATES
Brock Godinez, 17,
Chanute
Brock is the son of Matt and Casey Godinez and the grandson of Paul and Edie Godinez, Bill and Susan Knapp, and Diane Knapp. He is a junior at Chanute High School. Brock is an honor roll student that is active in debate, forensics, Poetry Out Loud, varsity cross country, varsity track & field and powerlifting. He has received SEK Honorable Mention in cross country and has qualified for State in cross country and debate. Brock has also volunteered with the Chanute Downtown Cleanup, youth track camps, and debate and forensics youth camps.
Samuel Ornelas, 18,
Chanute
Sam is the son of Paul and Miranda Ornelas and Melissa and Jason Dean. He is the grandson of Ken and Joan Ornelas and Mike and Roberta Rutledge. Sam is a soon-to-be 2022 graduate of Chanute High School where he participated in various activities. He will also be graduating from NCCC with a construction certificate. After graduation, Sam plans on working full-time in the construction industry. He enjoys spending time with his family and participating in pool tournaments.
LITTLE QUEEN CANDIDATES
Anna Martinez Corona, 8, Chanute
Anna is the daughter of Lauren Martinez and Rusbel Vargas of Chanute and Juan Jose Martinez Corona of Parsons. She is the granddaughter of Connie Bingham, Chanute, Tim and Roxie Bingham, Thayer, Hector Vargas and Maria Rosario Ramirez, of Juventino Rosas Guanajuato, Mexico, and also the late Jose Martinez Rangel and Maria de los Angeles Rodriguez Corona, Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico. Anna is a 3rd grader at Chanute Elementary. She puts her heart into sports and loves to play softball, basketball and soccer through Chanute Recreation. Some of her favorite things to do include reading, making jewelry and going swimming. She danced with Grupo De Colores for the Mexican Fiesta in the past. Anna attends the First Baptist Church of Chanute. She is a kind, caring, helpful and loveable kid. She gives hugs to everyone and always has a smile on her face.
Abigail Elise Narvaez and Emma Jo Narvaez, 5, Chanute
Abi and Emma are the daughters of Kris and David Narvaez. They are the granddaughters of Abel and the late Elisa Narvaez, Marsha Jo Bouray and Marc and Lori Alonzo. Abi and Emma are kindergarteners at CES. They like roller skating, playing outside, reading and driving their siblings crazy. They participate in dance through Brenda’s Dance, and look forward to starting T-ball through the Rec. They are looking forward to summer activities and fundraisers. They are running separately.
