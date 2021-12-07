GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County commissioners approved funding for a new rodeo arena for the Neosho County fairgrounds during Tuesday’s meeting.
Fair Board President Wade Collins met with the commission, which granted his request for $145,500 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to buy materials for the arena.
The fair board is constructing a new building on the site of the old arena because it will be out of the flood plain, and has obtained land near the Erie school district bus barn for the new arena.
Collins said the new building is fully funded, but he is concerned about inflation and wants to purchase materials before costs get any higher.
“Concrete, rock, you name it – it’s all going up,” he said.
Commissioner Gail Klaassen said she would like to see a list of applicants for ARPA funding.
The Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission is administering the county’s ARPA program, and Klaassen said funding requests needed to go through that agency. The commission gave its approval after speaking to Taylor Hogue of SEK RPC by phone.
Hogue was on the agenda to discuss anticipated revenue losses, and the commission intended to hold off on applications until it had those calculations. Klaassen said the county treasurer had not produced those figures and would not be able to until after the first of the year.
In other business, the commission met with property owners in the Neosho Ridge Wind electric generation area who want lights on the windmills to be radar-activated.
David Eaton with Liberty Energy said he had received some information on the cost, but not quotes from other bidders. He said he did not want to share in open meeting any information he had because of the bidding process.
Eaton said he had not set a deadline for the quotes and Commissioner Nic Galemore asked if it was because of availability issues. Stan Basler with the committee asked to be on the next meeting’s agenda.
Another property owner, Shirley Estrada, spoke about her concerns over delays in a resolution on a moratorium on wind projects, which is under review by County Counselor Seth Jones. The current moratorium expires at the end of this year.
Later in the meeting, Klaassen said the draft resolution has gone from three pages to 16 and she was not sure if she would be ready to vote on it at the final meeting of the year. Jones proposed a temporary extension at the next meeting, and Estrada said a three-month period would be helpful.
Commissioners approved a resolution to ratify the sale of $3.5 million in bonds for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center to fund the purchase of equipment. The bond series sold last week and will close Dec. 23.
County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr talked to the commission by telephone about delays in COVID-19 tracing and quarantines for school students through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Commissioners said the county would resume the function from KDHE.
They also gave approval without a vote on the purchase of a trailer for $7,989 to transport maintenance and election equipment. The funds will come from the two department budgets, with the election clerk having a majority interest.
Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said the Kansas Department of Transportation expects to reopen US-169 from 35th Street in Chanute to K-47 today.
