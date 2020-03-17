It’s still for sale, but
plans are to keep it open
GREG LOWER
The former owner of the Tioga Hotel in downtown Chanute said he has regained ownership of the historic building and plans to keep it open.
Kansas City restaurant operator Todd Johnson said he still plans to eventually sell the Tioga and the Big Hill Lodge in Cherryvale, but for now it is in a good spot since a new manager came in.
“The customers are happy,” Johnson said.
Florida businessman Caleb Walsh purchased the locations on contract in July for $115 million, but Johnson said he has not made a payment and filed for bankruptcy three months after the purchase.
In November, Johnson reportedly attempted to close the hotel and to chain and padlock the doors.
Johnson said a judge gave Walsh until March 9 to have the hotel and lodge completely paid off or turn it back over to Johnson without any claims. Johnson said the hotel was ordered returned at noon Tuesday.
When he last saw it, Johnson said the Tioga was in rough shape with debris in the lobby. He said he expected the hotel to close and the guests to be evicted.
But Johnson said Walsh hired a new manager Feb. 10, and the Tioga is in better condition. Johnson said Tuesday that the hotel had only one vacancy and has benefited from bookings by workers for the Neosho Ridge Wind energy project.
Johnson said the new manager will remain, but both properties are definitely for sale. He said his restaurant in Kansas City is doing will and he had planned to expand prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attempts to contact Walsh Hotels through a telephone number on websites featuring the Tioga and Big Hill Lodge were unsuccessful.
