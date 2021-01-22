8-year-old opens books, food library
GREG LOWER
A Chanute elementary student is giving back to the community by putting out a free little library.
Eight-year-old Moses “Mo” Castellucci and his family created the box, with books and food items, in front of their house at south Grant and 8th Street in Chanute. They are looking into opening another one.
“We wanted to give back this Christmas,” his mother Juli Castellucci said.
The Little Library is a movement where weather-proof boxes containing books are available for anyone who wants to borrow or donate a book. The Castelluccis have included food items to take as well for those in need.
Although they intended to have it done for the holidays, they actually put it up a couple of weeks ago and Juli said the reaction has been positive.
“It’s kind of a learning process,” she said. “Everybody thinks it’s lovely.”
Few people have taken items, but more have been donated.
“I guess that’s a good sign of a good town,” she said.
She said they were looking for a little library online and found this one through Facebook. The friend of another friend built it and donated it for this purpose.
They also have a mini library they want to put out, but are unsure about how and where to place it.
Besides the library and school, Mo also helps with the care of his older brother, who has health issues.
