The Kansas Bureau of Investigation assisted Chanute police in arresting four people on drug charges April 15.
All four Chanute residents face charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dustin Earl Schaffer, 27, also faces charges of aggravated child endangerment after a search in the 1200 block of south Santa Fe at 9:30 am April 15.
Luke Matthew Graves, 31, also faces charges of cultivation of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia for cultivation after a search at 11:30 am April 15.
Aaron Kelly Campbell, 36, and Madeline Noel Pace, 24, were arrested and transported to jail after a search in the 1600 block of south Central at about 3:30 pm April 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.