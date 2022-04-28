MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County jail inmate Wesley Wade Wilson was recently hospitalized with injuries that included multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung.
After a weeklong stay at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, Wilson was released, but returned to the emergency room Thursday, where he underwent a fresh round of chest x-rays.
Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor told The Tribune that on April 14, Wilson had become unruly and that two guards attempted to quell the situation when Wilson became physical with them. During the incident, Wilson broke a plate-glass window and “destroyed” a food cart, Taylor said.
Taylor has forwarded a recommended charge of criminal damage to property to the county attorney’s office.
“There was an inmate that attacked a guard,” Taylor told The Tribune on Monday. “(Wilson) had started throwing a fit and busted a plate-glass window. They went to control him and he jumped on the back of one of the jailors and tried to go after his Taser.”
On Thursday, Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston said that his deputy attorney was in the process of reviewing the sheriff’s office report, as well as surveillance footage of the incident. Thuston said that the decision on formal charges will come by the end of the workday today, and that they may charge Wilson with a more serious offense of battery against a law enforcement officer.
“We may want to charge higher than what the sheriff’s office asked for,” Thuston said. “We need to look at the videos. There could be (a charge of) battery on a corrections officer.”
Thuston also confirmed that criminal damage to property was the lone charge Taylor asked for in his report. Thuston was out of town Thursday, but said he planned on reviewing surveillance himself today prior to rendering the decision.
“It’s not unusual for us to receive reports from law enforcement asking for one charge and we end up (adding charges) or charging something else,” Thuston said.
Thuston felt the more severe charge was a likely outcome.
“I’m just going off the impression I got from my deputy,” he said, adding that he’s unsure if the battery charge entails more than one officer.
Inmate injuries
Wilson’s mother, Teresa Ornelas, told the Tribune that she was most concerned about potential medical negligence on the part of the sheriff’s office — and that Wilson has bipolar disorder.
“He said that one of the guards pulled his Taser out to tase him,” Ornelas said. “He said (he) grabbed the guard, not thinking about it. And then when (he) realized what he did, he said it was too late.”
Ornelas further described the physical nature of the encounter as told to her by Wilson.
“They slammed him into a pole or something and it broke his ribs,” Ornelas said, adding that he began yelling in pain after hitting the ground. “Then he said they tased him in his genitalia.”
Ornelas said that x-rays were administered the day of the incident in Erie, and that Wilson informed his mother by phone that all the ribs on his left side had been broken.
“I was like, ‘Well, that’s pretty excessive,’” said Ornelas, who is a traveling nurse.
Ornelas then received a more alarming call from Wilson on April 16.
“He said, ‘Mom, I can’t breathe, something’s wrong and they won’t take me to the doctor,’” Ornelas said, adding that he had also begun coughing up blood that day.
Ornelas said she phoned the sheriff’s office to discuss the situation and was informed by personnel that Wilson was doing fine. Wilson then reported back to his mother the following day that his condition was worsening. That was soon followed by another doctor’s appointment in Erie, which revealed a collapsed lung, according to Ornelas.
“They had to rush him to the hospital,” she said.
Ornelas said that a chest tube was surgically inserted into Wilson on Monday, and that he showed little improvement over the following days.
“They had to take him back in surgery and do it again because it wasn’t inflating (his lung),” she said.
Other medical procedures administered on Wilson included a bronchoscopy, Ornelas said. The procedure involves looking directly at the airways in the lungs using a thin, lighted tube called a bronchoscope.
According to Ornelas’ account, Wilson was not allowed to consume any snacks or soda beverages at NMRMC, as directed by the sheriff’s guard on duty.
“(A nurse) texted me that the guard said (Wilson) wasn’t allowed to have any snacks or pop — water only,” Ornelas said. “He told (the nurse) she wasn’t allowed to give him snacks. She said the doctor said he can have anything he wants and that while he’s in the hospital, (she was) going to bring him snacks.”
Ornelas said the nurse also observed that Wilson had been waking up with night terrors. Upon his first hospital discharge, Ornelas said Wilson had been prescribed multiple medications for his ailments, which were supposed to be administered every four hours by jail staff.
“He said, ‘Mom, they don’t give me the medicine every four hours,’” she said, noting that the pain meds were only being administered about three times a day.
“He said, ‘This is jail — it’s not the hospital, Mom.’”
Wilson said she was “a little ticked off” by the perceived delayed decision to transport Wilson to the hospital.
“That shows medical neglect,” she said.
Background
Wilson, 31, was originally arrested by the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail on Aug. 8, 2021, where he is being held without bond. Formal charges filed four days earlier allege that on July 30, 2021, Wilson fired a firearm at a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban owned by Richard Murrell, and that he put Dennis R. Murrell and Donika Stokes in reasonable apprehension of harm with a firearm.
Wilson faces a felony count of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, which carries a sentence of five to 17 months in prison and a fine of up to $100,000. Wilson also faces two felony charges of aggravated assault, a felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to the Chevrolet. Wilson also faces a charge of failure to appear in court for a June 1, 2021, hearing on felony charges of criminal possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. Additionally, he is being held without bond for the Kansas Department of Corrections Parole Board.
Arraignment is scheduled for 9 am Wednesday before Judge Daryl D. Ahlquist.
Greg Lower contributed to this report.
