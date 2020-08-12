ERIC SPRUILL
Students in Chanute could benefit from a decision made on Monday by state leaders to spend $60 million in federal COVID-19 funds to expand broadband service in Kansas.
The plan will allocate $50 million to private internet service providers to expand broadband to improve health, education and business, while giving $10 million to low-income families to get high-speed internet.
According to City Manager Todd Newman, it’s still too early to tell if Chanute will be a beneficiary of the initiative.
“We are currently in talks with the Chanute Regional Development Authority in regards to the grant process,” he said. “We are waiting for the application process to become available and will proceed accordingly once all of the information has been released. It’s just been released and everyone is scrambling to get their hands on it.”
With districts formulating plans to go back to school, there is still the possibility of students and teachers having to return to an online learning environment if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak in a county or school.
The possibility of helping families get high-speed internet was music to the ears for USD 413 Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester.
“My understanding was that it is intended for broadband businesses. However, it would be awesome if the City of Chanute was able to get some money to help with the expansion of fiber,” he said.
According to the Kansas Association of School Boards, more than 156,000 Kansas students – one-third of the 500,000 students enrolled in K-12 schools – lack adequate access to broadband internet services.
KASB released the following statement on Monday: “We asked our member Boards of Education about the challenges they faced regarding providing continuous learning when school buildings closed at the end of the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in their plans to reopen schools this fall. Following the primary concerns about health, safety and sanitation, our boards tell us the next biggest challenge is student access to broadband internet service.”
According to KASB, schools may benefit from additional COVID-19 funds that are being allocated to counties and could be spent on education costs related to the pandemic. They went on to say school leaders are urged to contact their county officials to recommend allocations since deadlines are quickly approaching to submit spending plans.
