ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute USD 413 Gating Criteria Committee decided to continue classes and activities as originally scheduled on Wednesday morning.
The committee gave the district an overall rating of green, while categories once in the red category have moved up to orange or better.
District-wide USD 413 had an absentee rate of 93 percent, meaning only seven percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom.
The rate would have to drop to 91 percent or below to receive a yellow rating.
The two-week Neosho County positive case rate is currently sitting at 5.69 percent, with 17 out of 299 COVID-19 tests given out resulting in a positive case. This moves the district into the yellow category, which is 5.1 to 9.9 percent.
USD 413 moved into the orange category for two week Neosho County Cumulative incidence rate, as 23 new cases were reported by the Neosho County Health Department in the last two weeks. This is an upgrade from a week ago when the district was in the red.
They also received an orange rating for the trend in Neosho County incidence rate. The rate decreased the week of 9/6 and increased this past week, resulting in a stable color rating.
The district received another green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 48 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
The committee, which consists of members from the Neosho County Health Department, Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital and administrators from USD 413 will meet again next Wednesday.
