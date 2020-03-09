ERIC SPRUILL
The Chanute High School journalism class will be looking to notch its second-straight State title at the Kansas Scholastic Press Association state contest this May.
CHS competed in the Prairie Regional on Feb. 19 and, due to delayed judging, finally received results last Friday.
The Comet staff scored more points than any other team in the competition, regardless of class or region.
CHS scored 129 points in the contest, with second place in the region receiving just 33.
“We had 38 entries and 34 of those qualified for state. We had 14 regional champions and nine individual runners-up,” journalism teacher Dustin Fox said. “We won it last year and returned a lot of the same kids, so it was definitely a good showing and I am proud of the work they put in to make that success possible.”
Despite being right on the cusp of winning several state titles, last year was the Comets’ first.
But the success of the program is evident.
“We have had several kids who went on to major in journalism. A couple of years ago I got a message from one of my former editors, Katie Lair, and she works for the White House. She was sitting in this room waiting for the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. She says, ‘I look across and who do I see? Storme Jones. How crazy is it to have two former classmates from Chanute High School sitting in this room together at this huge momentous occasion?’”
Lair was a former State champion, while Jones received State runner-up.
The state contest includes both digital submissions and on-site contests. Digital submissions deal with various designs, such as photo illustration, photography events, and newspaper design – all of that is submitted digitally.
On-site contests deal with writing, editorial, cartoons and copy editing.
Fox said the kids will go into a room where they will receive a bunch of information and try to figure out the most important parts. They then have an hour and a half to create a finished product.
Fox said he advises them and if they want to tackle something, he may try to suggest how to approach it. Other than that, he stays out of their way.
Students get a lot of hands-on opportunities in Fox’s class if they show an interest in media.
Sophie Osborn, who was recently named the 3A/4A State Journalist of the Year, serves as the managing editor and photo editor of The Comet. Osborn is interested in photography and social media.
“I had always been involved in 4-H and things like that, but my freshman year I got involved in the paper and found out I really liked photographing sports,” Osborn said.
She plans to attend Kansas State University next fall and major in business, while getting a minor in journalism.
She hopes to be shooting K-State sporting events in the near future.
“I am hoping to get involved with their newspaper when I get there,” Osborn said.
She qualified in academic photography, student-life photography, photo illustration and cutline writing.
Riley Goracke, who serves as the news editor, said working for the school paper has taught her several lessons, and more importantly, she was able to find her voice.
“Working here has allowed me to show my creativity through my writing. I am a very creative person and this has helped me find my voice,” the junior said. “It has also helped me give other people a voice when they didn’t think anyone was listening.”
Goracke will be competing in yearbook copywriting.
Editor in Chief, Amanda Stadler, said she always knew she would write for The Comet.
“My sister was always on the staff and she has always been a role model for me,” Stadler said. “It was never a question if I were going to be a part of this.”
Stadler said she may entertain the thought of journalism being an extracurricular activity for her in the future, but she plans to go into the medical field.
Stadler will be attending Colorado State in the fall.
The KSPA State competition will be held on the campus of the University of Kansas in Lawrence on May 2.
