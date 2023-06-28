To align with state law signed earlier this year, the city of Chanute will enforce the new minimum age requirement for people to purchase tobacco products and cigarettes to those 21 and older.
According to the ordinance, it will take effect upon publication in The Tribune, which will be Thursday. Kansas as a whole will begin enforcing this law Saturday, July 1.
Prior to the new law, those aged 18 and older could purchase those products, but Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly in April signed the state law to raise the age to 21.
A county in Kansas can have stricter laws than the state, but it can not be any less than restrictive what the state enforces, said Chanute city attorney David Brake.
Commissioner Phil Chaney asked if this applies to vaping products. Brake said that is separate.
Chanute city commissioners took this action at Monday’s city commission meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.