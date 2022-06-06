GREG LOWER
Summer work projects and school safety were among the questions Chanute Superintendent Kellen Adams fielded at Monday’s monthly Coffee with Kellen.
Transgender athletes, property acquisition, consolidation and a box of pastry were also on the table for Adams at Cardinal Drugstore during the gathering.
Adams planned to bring the 2022-23 budget before the board of education at Monday evening’s meeting and residents have been following national news about the shooting of elementary school students and teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Safety issues are the new COVID-19 for school districts, Adams said.
A common factor in recent shootings, he said, was that the gunman was known to the community and at least one person knew of his intentions. The shooting at a Buffalo, NY, grocery store was an anomaly, he said.
Prior to the gathering, Adams said the school shooting was horrific.
“To be elementary students took it to a whole new level,” he said. “We’ve seen the theater, we’ve seen the shopping malls.”
He was frustrated, Adams said, and he has studied to shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.
“The red flags were there,” he said.
The public may have been desensitized before shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, and several others that followed, attracted new attention.
“Five shootings in 48 hours? Come on,” Adams said.
He told participants at the coffee that there is heightened awareness at the federal level, and hopefully funding for more security will be available. The state has promised $5 million in grant funding, but that will be divided among 286 school districts.
Chanute Elementary School was built before the lessons of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting. While some have urged restricting access, fire codes and rapid evacuation have driven decisions in school design.
Renovation of the downtown administration building did not involve students at the site. Adams said the district wanted a presence on Main Street.
Adams told attendees that he is concerned about fire drills becoming a shooting target, and officials are already evaluating changes in procedure.
While most city and county entities have budgets based on the calendar year, school district budgets are based on the academic year. The Chanute school district’s fiscal year ends June 30, and the schools will be three months into the next budget when it is submitted to the state. Many renewals such as insurance and large issues have been mostly done.
The school district renewed its fuel contract in July for the year in advance. While school districts are now budgeting for inflation in the second half of 2022 and first half of 2023, cities and other entities must try to forecast prices for the second half of 2023.
The trend seems to be a bunch of nickel and dime increases, Adams said.
“We will certainly feel the pain at the pump,” he said, with projections for gasoline prices to be $5.50 a gallon during 2023. “I hope I’m wrong.”
Chanute is at the high end among schools of its size for cash reserves. Adams said 15 to 20 percent is appropriate, but some districts have less than 1 percent. He expects that some districts with large reserves may be punished with cuts in state funding.
From 6 to 7 percent of the district’s money comes from federal funding.
The district has 120 teachers, nine administrators at school buildings and two at the executive level, Adams said, with a total enrollment of 1,750 students including 600 at the high school.
Participants asked if the district was acquiring property while cutting employment. The district has acquired property next to Royster Middle School, and Adams said it is a good idea to acquire adjacent property.
The Chanute Extension Academy placed there supports students who do not do well in a structured-period environment. Officials expected 15 students and it now has 27 in freshman through senior years, Adams said.
The district leased the bus barn, adjacent to Highland Park, after officials proposed selling it for market value. The city owns the land and approached the school district about the lease, Adams said.
There are no major construction projects, although Lincoln Early Learning Center is a concern, Adams said. Built in the 1950s as an elementary school, it does not fit the early learning environment.
Summer work projects for the district include replacing the entire roof at CES, part of the roof at the high school, and the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for both schools.
Both buildings were constructed in 2008, but the companies that installed the roofs have gone out of business. In 2016, the area suffered a hail storm, but Adams said this type of roof should have lasted longer.
Because of the hail damage, the district received a $1.2 million insurance settlement, so Adams said the roof repairs will cost the district $100,000. The HVAC work will be paid by federal funding. Helicopters will be used to bring in equipment. Adams said four units have failed.
Doors at Royster Middle School have been upgraded, and summer school classes begin July 5.
When asked about transgender athletes, Adams said there are either boys or girls. The transgender issue is more of a challenge at larger districts, but he expects it to trickle down to smaller districts.
The high school FFA program is beyond full, Adams said, and there is conversation about expanding it into another building at the high school campus. A contingent of people also wants a live animal barn.
Participants also asked Adams what his future plans might be. He said he is not interested in going into politics.
