Tribune staff
Members of the Downtown Revitalization Committee have set short-term goals to beautify downtown Chanute and a long-term goal to preserve historic structures.
Chanute City Manager Todd Newman said the group has a mid-range goal to make businesses and property owners more aware of loan programs that agencies have available.
The DRC discussed its goals for two hours Tuesday evening. Newman said the 1899 Masonic building in the 100 block of west Main is on the top of the list for the long-range goal of preservation.
The DRC is putting a plan together to define its role and avoid redundancy with projects and goals of Main Street Chanute, Chanute Regional Development Authority, Chanute Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism, and other groups, Newman said. Main Street and CRDA have existing loan programs for properties.
For the short-term, the group will work on repainting and beautification, including painting parking spaces, which city crews already do at least yearly, and getting hanging flower baskets for decorative poles. Main Street Chanute has already been working on the basket project, and is researching which brackets will work on the poles and how much weight they can bear. Newman said members will work on a streetscape plan and to replant the large downtown pots with trees instead of flowers. The pots belong to Main Street Chanute and the organization has always maintained them.
He said the DRC will work with Neosho County Community College to get volunteers to help with mulching, and will also seek bids to place brick around the poles at the Main Street Pavilion.
