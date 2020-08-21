GREG LOWER
YATES CENTER — Changes brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may have been a good development for the political system, a Woodson County farmer who participated in the Democratic National Convention said.
Farmer Mark Pringle gave the Kansas roll call remarks from Woodson County last week, and said he could not have been part of an in-person convention.
“It wouldn’t have happened,” he said. “We always have work to do on the farm.”
Pringle, a fourth-generation farmer who is running on the Democratic Party ticket against the incumbent for Kansas House of Representatives, said he was not a delegate to attend the convention.
But instead, his comments were aired on national television and streamed across the country in a 30-second video.
In June, Pringle took part in a video for the Poor People’s Campaign to discuss the pandemic’s impact on farmers with host Joy Reid of MSNBC. About a week before the video was filmed, he received notice and the Saturday before the convention, a production man from the state party brought equipment to his house.
They filmed several takes of the 30-second video. One of the issues facing farmers is access to broadband internet, and one of the difficulties Pringle faced was that they shot the video in an area that did not have good coverage.
During the roll call clip, Pringle stated “I’m a fourth-generation family farmer, but I worry about the next generation.”
“Many of our young folk end up moving from rural communities to find jobs.”
“Joe Biden has a plan to help new farmers get a good start, and by funding schools and health care, he’ll make sure rural communities remain great places to live, work and raise a family for generations to come.”
Pringle then cast the state of Kansas’ votes to nominate Joe Biden as the Democratic Party Presidential candidate.
In bygone elections, political conventions monopolized the only three television channels available, conducted by newsmen Chet Huntley and David Brinkley or Walter Cronkite in a world that only existed in black and white.
This year, technology and the new remote situation brought a more effective presentation, Pringle said, and people are no longer enamored with old-style conventions or trying to tough it out through marathon speeches.
He said it was wonderful that the convention featured people who would never be able to attend in person.
“So many everyday people were featured,” he said. He really liked the diversity of people from all walks of life shown.
“That diversity is everywhere in our state and all across the country,” Pringle said. He said the convention was looking to the future, not back to the past.
“The message is, we can do better,” he said.
