GREG LOWER
Neosho County landowners might make as much money from electricity as a cash crop as they do from plants.
Work is progressing on an industrial solar energy farm along Shaw Road.
The photo-voltaic array west of Jackson Road on the south side of 160th Road west of the city of Shaw broke ground in December and is expected to begin operation in June.
Heartland Rural Electric Cooperative invested in the one-megawatt total of industrial solar panels and also in another one-megawatt industrial array in Crawford County.
The co-op is one of 11 cooperatives constructing a total of 20 arrays built by Today’s Power, Inc. to generate a total of 25 megawatts. Today’s Power is a subsidiary of Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc., based in North Little Rock. The solar array is north of the 300-megawatt Neosho Ridge Wind project.
“This is just another option that we have,” Heartland Chief Executive Officer Mark Scheibe said.
The array uses seven acres of a 13-acre tract that Heartland owns. Heartland has a power purchase agreement with Today’s Power, which will operate and own the equipment.
The array uses about 3,700 panels that are 79 inches by 39 1/2 inches in size. Scheibe did not know the cost of the equipment.
The array is designed to reduce electrical costs during peak demand times in the summer. Scheibe said he expects it to be online before the June 1 operational date.
