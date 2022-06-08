MATT RESNICK
ERIE — In search of clarification of contract intricacies and the overall need for CodeRED emergency notification services, Neosho County Commissioners have invited Chanute City Manager Todd Newman to join them at their next meeting.
In a retaliatory move, Chanute City Commissioners recently declined a $6,384 invoice billed to them from the county for the city’s portion of CodeRED.
“We asked (Newman) to come to our next meeting to explain what their position is because we are under contract,” Commission Chair Gail Klaassen told The Tribune. “But yet, they sent us an email basically just saying they’re not going to pay — but they didn’t say they were going to get out of the contract.”
Once signed up, users of the free service receive critical communications on their mobile or home phones, from severe weather alerts to evacuation notices and missing child alerts. Questions also emerged as to whether towns such as St. Paul, Stark and Thayer are chipping in financially for CodeRED services. Klaassen said the contract between the two entities does not expire until 2023.
“We want to explain to them how the city benefits from CodeRED and how they want to move forward,” Klaassen said.
Klaassen said the county has made a commitment to pay its portion of the bill, and that the expectation is that the City of Chanute follow suit since they’re fully utilizing those services as well.
“The county has made a commitment to pay and stay with CodeRED whether the city pays or not,” she said, although questions related to that arose during the meeting.
City officials have not implicitly stated whether or not they desire to break from the contract.
“You usually state that you want to get out of a contract. You don’t just not pay,” Klaassen said.
Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor strongly advocated that the city and county work together to keep the system in place.
“This was a contractual agreement between the city council and the county commission,” Taylor said, noting that the contract is for three years and that a 60-day written notice is required in order to withdraw from it early. Absent the notice, the service agreement automatically renews.
“It’s a notification system for the entire county and not just benefiting one department or agency,” Taylor said. “If something is happening, you can get that message out there as quickly as possible.”
Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp was on hand to fill in additional blanks for commissioners. Kent-Culp said that the original inter-local agreement between the two entities was agreed upon in 2012, and that the contract was most recently extended in 2019. There’s a total of 4,120 CodeRED subscribers, according to data provided by Kent-Culp. The service is free to those who sign up.
Kent-Culp added that for roughly a one-year period from May 2019 to June 2020, CodeRED sent out 126 weather alerts.
“It includes severe weather, winter weather and flooding,” she said. “It runs the gamut.”
While Kent-Culp controls the levers of the system from the county’s end, she explained that the city has six separate logins, which include Newman, the Chanute Fire Department and Chanute Communications. Kent-Culp said the City of Chanute has utilized CodeRED 51 times, but did not specify the timeframe. She also indicated that most of the executive decisions related to CodeRED alerts are made on the county’s end, and that the city only has access from the “back-end.”
“So the decision is — if you decide to pay and (the city) doesn’t pay for their part, will we be allowing access on the back-end for them to send out messages to their organizational people and community members?” Kent-Culp said, explaining that under the current agreement, Chanute has latitude to send out CodeRED messages without prior authorization from the county.
Newman emailed commissioners on May 16 outlining his reasoning for not paying the CodeRED invoice and no longer acting as partners with the county in paying for any services.
“Pursuant to the recent action taken by the County Commissioners, and discussion related to government agencies not subsidizing one another, I am assuming that you are no longer expecting payment on behalf of the City of Chanute,” Newman said in the email, obtained by The Tribune. “I have attached the invoice for everyone’s review!”
Newman previously told The Tribune that current relations with the county are not ideal.
“Any time that you provide a service, you expect to get paid for it,” Newman said, referring to the county’s rejection of a $5,000 invoice billed to them by the city for use of Evidence.com. “Discussion was made that government entities shouldn’t be subsidizing each other. If that’s the discussion and action taken by the county commission, then we shouldn’t be making payment for CodeRED.”
Klaassen indicated during the meeting that a decision needs to be swift and decisive, and that the county may opt to just cut their losses.
“The contract either needs to be ended with us paying everything, instead of the contract just being out there continuing,” she said.
Taylor, who presented alongside Kent-Culp at Tuesday’s meeting, felt that the City of Chanute is barreling towards a 60-day written notice.
“(You) need to decide whether you want that service and whether you’re willing to pay that entire amount for it,” Taylor said, with that figure totaling approximately $12,000 annually.
“I have no problem with continuing the service; I would just like to see the contract ended,” Klaassen said, also floating the idea of discussing a new agreement with stipulations reflecting the city’s unwillingness to pay their part of the bill.
“(As far as) what we expect from them using our service,” Klaassen said.
See a future edition of The Tribune for more on Tuesday’s county commission meeting
