GREG LOWER
Directors for the Chanute Regional Development Authority approved new officers, next years’ budget and a downtown improvement project during their luncheon meeting Thursday.
The board also approved year-end bonuses and a two-year contract with Director Matt Godinez.
The $5,223.50 Downtown Revitalization grant covers half of a $10,447 project for mortar and tuck pointing at the front and back of Merle Norman Cosmetics. The board also approved a six-month extension on a Downtown Revitalization grant for Java Junction to complete painting.
The CRDA’s 2022 budget totals $345,830 including a projected $255,000 in sales tax revenue, an increase of $25,000 from last year. The revenue also include $30,000 in grants Godinez said are expected within the next few days, although funding from Neosho County is down to $15,000 from $25,000 in 2021.
The CRDA finished 2021 under budget, he said.
The board approved the nomination of Dr. Kellen Adams as chairman, Ken Lickteig as vice-chairman and Brenda Krumm as secretary-treasurer of the executive board of directors for next year. Ross Hendrickson and Brett Wicker have reached their term limits on the board of directors. The board approved Chad Boaz of Edward Jones; Mandy Lantz of Orizon Aerostructures and Anita Cooper of the Department of Children and Families to two-year terms to fill three vacant positions.
The two-year contract with Godinez includes a yearly increase of 4 percent total between salary or benefits. The year-end bonuses were $500 for full-time staff and $250 for part-time.
Directors voted to have the entire board vote at monthly board meetings on each application under the Patterson Family Foundation grant program.
Godinez suggested an ad hoc committee as an alternative.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.