GREG LOWER
NEODESHA — Two Chanute musicians will perform Saturday in a reunion performance of the band Haywire that also features a former bandmate of Peter Frampton.
The 1970s band Haywire will be at Dry Creek Saloon in Neodesha with Chanute musicians Doug Toon and Greg “Doc” Hockett.
Larry Curt, lead vocals and rhythm guitarist with Haywire, said this will be the first performance with Toon and Hockett in the group, filling in for members who will not be available.
Haywire was formed in 1976 in Neodesha and included brothers John and Jeff Olive, Curt, and Tulsa drummer Dennis Files. The performance begins at 8 pm Saturday and features Jeff Olive on guitar and pedal steel guitar, Toon on guitar, Stanley Sheldon on bass guitar, Randal Harkrader on drums, and Hockett on keyboards. Harkrader’s son Kevin will also play bass on some songs.
The performance from 8 pm to 10 pm will be broadcast live on Coffeyville radio station KGGF.
Haywire last performed two years ago in Neodesha for the Neodesha High School Alumni Association. Its 1980 album “Still in the Saddle” has been featured on French radio and was mentioned in the book “The Acid Archives.”
Hockett will be taking the parts played by Cassidy Curt and Doug Chambers on the album and Toon will replace Steve Mayhood of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Sheldon will fill the place of John Olive, who died.
“That’ll be quite a thrill for all the local musicians,” Larry Curt said.
Sheldon, an Ottawa native, first recorded on the album “Frampton Comes Alive!” in 1976 and the Frampton albums “I’m in You” in 1977 and “Where I Should Be” in 1979. He also recorded with Tommy Bolin and toured with Delbert McClinton.
Haywire will play a combination of old rock, country, blues, country rock and original songs.
“Our music has never really changed that much,” Curt said.
He said Haywire has played almost every venue in southeast Kansas, plus Topeka, Manhattan, Wichita, Joplin, Mo. and Fayetteville, Ark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.