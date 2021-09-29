GREG LOWER
Members of First United Methodist Church in Chanute will mark the church’s 150th anniversary at services Sunday.
The church bishop and district superintendent will deliver messages at the service and former pastors and staff members have been invited. Singing from the Contemporary Worship Band will start at 10:50 am Sunday and the worship service will begin at 11 am.
Afterwards, members will take a group photo and have a light snack lunch.
Church member Linda Jones said she likes having the legacy of the church, and is thankful the church is still active. She is in the middle of five generations who have been members, and she said there is a bright future for her son and grandson.
Jones’ maternal grandparents, Ellis and Marian Riegel, moved to Chanute in the 1940s and her parents Herb and Patty Fox were members. Linda’s husband, Hal, joined when they were married, and now her son Ryan and his wife, Tannah, are members, along with her grandson, Beckett Jones, 6.
“I’m very proud of our church and our community,” said Suzan Caldwell, who has been a member for 62 to 63 years. She said her mother, Ella, started her in the church.
“I followed in her footsteps,” Caldwell said, noting that her mother taught Sunday School for more than 40 years and Caldwell taught for 25 years before taking her church activities in a different direction.
Caldwell said they are blessed to have a wonderful minister, Michael Park, who became Senior Pastor in July 2020.
“We’re all crazy about him,” she said.
According to the history book for the 125th anniversary, the charter of incorporation was granted June 29, 1871, and the first building was on north High and 7th in New Chicago, now Highland Avenue and Walnut Street.
In 1890, Pastor John N. Price came and led a movement against Chanute’s 13 saloons and open gambling houses. The church was destroyed by fire in July 1894 and the cause was labeled “incendiary.”
Under a new pastor, the congregation voted to purchase a building on Main Street and services were held for the rest of the decade in the Music Hall. On June 21, 1899, members laid the cornerstone of a new church building at the corner of 1st and Depot streets, now 2nd and Lincoln, where the church still stands.
Starting on Sunday, Sept. 16, 1900, the church held six nights of dedication services with a different minister each night, and the Dedicatory Day was Sept. 23.
By 1912, the church was expanded and renovated with dedication services March 20-27, 1913. Bishop Robert McIntyre of Oklahoma City delivered the sermon at the Dedication Service April 27, 1913, when church membership listed 850 people.
The next year, the church hosted the first session of the Kansas Annual Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church.
After the Rev. Judd Jones became minister in 1949, members purchased a two-story house north of the original church. The house was torn down and new footing and pilasters were poured in the fall of 1953. After a delay caused by a money crunch, work resumed and a cornerstone was laid on July 4, 1954. A Consecration Service was held Dec. 19, 1954.
On March 15, 1970, the congregation broke ground on a new education wing and the building was occupied on Jan. 19, 1971.
A third phase of the construction included adding a second story with a fellowship hall and kitchen added to the front and a cost of more than $200,000, including a bequest of $90,000 from building chairman Milo Johnson. The addition was named the Milo Johnson Fellowship Hall at a consecration service Dec. 3, 1979.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.