HUMBOLDT – The fallout from a crippling ice storm last February had far-reaching ramifications for the city of Humboldt.
As a result of wind chill warnings and stress to natural utility lines, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly declared a State of Disaster Emergency last Feb. 14.
Eight days later, the Humboldt City Council declared a State of Financial Emergency.
The city’s bill for the month of February soared to $1.6 million, dwarfing its monthly projected budget of $35,000 – as well as the $375,000 annual budget.
The Kansas legislature ultimately passed legislation bailing out a number of municipalities that experienced the gas price crunch. Had it not been for the legislation, Humboldt was eying imminent bankruptcy.
The $1.5 million loan received from the state is to be paid over a 10-year period at a fixed .25 percent interest rate, and has increased gas rates by approximately $2 per unit. Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder said that the winter snowstorm that swept through this week did not remotely compare to the drastic events of last February. Even if the city had not been slammed by the 2021 ice storm, Herder said citizens would still be faced with rising gas bills.
“People have been nervous about it,” Herder told The Tribune on Friday, “and our supply costs are higher.”
At the center of last year’s crisis was Humboldt’s supplier, Kansas Municipal Gas Association (KMGA), with their practices having been called into question.
Sub-zero conditions and KMGA contract issues resulted in prices for consumers ranging from 10 to 100 times higher than normal last winter.
“The utility users of the units are the ones that got caught and locally, that’s what we’re trying to avoid,” State Senator Caryn Tyson said at the time. “The homeowners and the businesses are going to get these exorbitant bills.”
Herder said he’s received notices from the supplier explaining reasons for the steadily increasing gas costs.
“One of those reasons is because they’ve opened up exports to Europe, and they’re selling it for two or three times the rate they can sell it in the US,” he said. “They’re also selling it by pipeline down to Mexico for at least double the price.”
Herder said that regional affiliates of the supplier should have been building their natural gas reserves over the summer months.
“They actually reduced reserves for the winter,” he said.
Herder further elaborated that the city does not have its own exclusive storage, but rather utilizes pipeline storage made available by its supplier. Herder said Humboldt was utilizing the pipeline storage, but other cities and states affiliated with KMGA were not.
“At the very time we should have been buying and storing, we were actually reducing that storage,” Herder said, referring to a multi-state issue.
“Somebody was taking gas out of storage to sell to Europe and Mexico and reducing the amount that we have going into the winter.”
Herder said that Humboldt has a set capacity of what they can store due to limitations within the pipeline. He also said KMGA tweaked its purchasing policy in order to prevent another crisis. The company previously purchased in thirds. Broken down, one-third was long-term, one-third was via monthly contract, and one-third of the purchases were day-to-day. This could be extended to three to four days if it was a holiday weekend, as was the case when last year’s winter storm slammed Humboldt on President’s Day.
“The supplier has reduced the amount of daily purchase from 33 percent to 20 percent,” he said.
Herder said there are potential pitfalls to the purchase policy revision.
“If we have a really mild winter, and we forecasted a normal winter and don’t use up all the fixed gas (pricing) or first of the month gas, then we’re having to buy more of that, 80 percent instead of 66 percent,” he said.
“We’re then stuck with the gas that we would have to either pay for or sell to someone else. And if we have excess, then everybody has excess, and the price isn’t very good. So there’s a balancing act.”
The city’s pricing is at $5.86 per unit, plus the extra $2 tacked on from the bailout loan. Two years prior, the city’s gas pricing was approximately $4 to $4.50 per unit.
Reflecting on the ice apocalypse of 2021, Herder said it was more frustrating than frightening.
“It’s frustrating that there’s no regulations to stop it from happening,” he said. “If other commodities get out of line on the stock market, they have caps where they stop trading. We don’t have that with natural gas.”
Herder is also displeased that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) did not get involved, noting the event’s widespread impact across America.
“If it was a hurricane or wildfire, FEMA would be falling all over themselves trying to send money to those regions,” he said. “We had a weather event in Kansas and they didn’t spend a dime.”
Herder noted that FEMA’s absence was primarily due to a lack of infrastructure and property damage.
“The end result is it cost people money, just in a different way than it does when you have a hurricane or wildfire,” he said. “So I believe it was unfair for there not to be any relief from the federal level from FEMA – and there’s not really any regulations to stop it from happening again.”
