GREG LOWER
After serving a four-year term and a two-year term, Chanute City Commissioner Kevin Berthot is seeking re-election to the commission.
Berthot ran successfully 2011, but lost a re-election bid in 2015. He won a two-year term to the commission in 2019.
Placing third in the last city election may bring the assumption that he is vulnerable this time. He said Tim Fairchild and Phil Chaney, who placed ahead of him two years ago, were strong candidates. Berthot said he hopes his record will prove positive.
“I do have that experience that I bring to the table,” he said.
Berthot said he has been surprised by the amount of infrastructure that needs to be upgraded. The wastewater plant is 40 years old and the water treatment plant, which has a 40-year lifespan, is 60 years old.
The fact that both plants need replacement at the same time shows a lack of strategic planning, he said, and the need for a strong capital outlay plan.
He said he will try to work on that in the future so there will not be surprises.
“We need a master facility plan” for all city-owned properties, Berthot said.
Berthot also sees the expansion of the fiber-optic broadband network as an issue, which he said should be treated as a utility to generate revenue. It is a resource that has not been fully tapped to provide income, he said.
He said he liked the way the system has expanded over the past two years on a pay-as-it-goes basis, rather than issue bonds to build the entire system.
The electrical utility also needs future upgrades.
“It’s been the cash cow for decades,” Berthot said, noting that the city has done well to keep it upgraded, and was able to maintain the system during last winter’s sub-zero cold snap.
Maintaining services without causing debt was the city’s best accomplishment, Berthot said. The towns of Winfield and Humboldt were hit by high costs that the Kansas Attorney General is looking at.
He said he has not had great disappointments in his term, although he is upset at the number of city code violations brought to each commission meeting. Berthot said the city now has an aggressive system of code enforcement, which is a positive.
He is a trustee for Neosho County Community College, currently seeking re-election for that seat, and has worked with the Chanute Community Theatre board.
He attended junior high and high school in Chanute and Neosho County Community College. Berthot said his family has been in the county for 100 years.
“A lot of ties,” he said. “This is home.”
