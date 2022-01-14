On July 25, 2021, Neosho County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center for an 18-year-old individual who had been brought in for emergency treatment due to severe physical injuries and infection. The victim refused to identify the perpetrator. Investigators attempted to gather as much information and document the injuries. At that time, it was learned that the victim, her father and teenage brother are German citizens currently in the US on conditional permits. They were living with a stepmother and three younger children at a residence in Urbana. The victim’s explanation at the time was believed to be rehearsed and was unsubstantiated.
On Jan. 7, 2022, investigators were dispatched to a location in Chanute to speak to the victim. The victim reported having recently run away from home and identified her injuries as being received as punishment from her father while supervised by her stepmother. It was also reported by the victim that other crimes had occurred to the victim and her teenage brother. On Jan. 12, deputies and investigators with the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 8225 130th Rd. (Urbana), Chanute. Deputies arrested Sven Behrmann, 44, and Candice Behrmann, 37, both of the residence, for the following charges:
• aggravated battery; recklessly causing great bodily harm/disfigurement;
• abuse of a child; torture or cruelly beating child under 18 years old; and criminal restraint.
The Behrmanns were transported to the Neosho County jail and are currently being held without bond.
Investigators took four minor children who were present at the residence into protective custody.
The children were transported to the Chanute Department of Children and Families office for child forensic interviews.
The children were placed by the Juvenile Justice Authority. An additional search warrant was obtained to inspect digital media devices that were seized during the search warrant. The investigation is ongoing.
