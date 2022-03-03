GREG LOWER
The Chanute Parks Advisory Board resumed work after a winter break to prepare for warmer-weather activities.
The board reviewed recommendations for Maring Aquatic Center fees and discussed a new ballfield agreement. The recommendations will go before the city commission, but the board will hold a work session for broader discussion about the ballfields.
Chanute Recreation Commission director and aquatic director Monica Colborn attended the parks board’s Thursday afternoon meeting. Board members supported her recommendations for the aquatic center.
Those recommendations included increasing after-hours pool rental to $300 for two hours from the current $125 per hour, and increasing admission for youth to the same price as adults. The changes would also increase season passes by $10.
One price of $2.50 per person would streamline admission transactions, Colborn said, and children three years old and younger would still be admitted free. She said that last year, the aquatic center was rented every weekend, and she has already gotten calls.
Colborn included comparisons to the aquatic center in Independence. She also suggested doing away with punch-pass admission except for the lazy river walk and lap swim, which are very popular. The punch-pass admission was originally designed for youth, Colborn said.
The new ballfield agreement will be designed for outside groups who want to hold tournaments at the renovated Santa Fe Park ballfields. Board members discussed a cancellation policy in case of bad weather versus other circumstances, and rental rates.
Chanute High School has priority for the fields, particularly the baseball and softball diamonds with artificial turf, from March 1 to May 31. The CRC, which mainly uses the dirt fields, has leagues in the evening Mondays through Thursdays from May through July.
Parks Director Clint Moore said the matter of who runs the concession stand is a different issue.
“There’s so much to this, I think it needs more thought,” board chair Debbie Shields said.
In other business, Jane Brophy reported on the proposal to install a nine-hole miniature golf course along the hike-bike trail near the Chanute Public Library and the Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum.
The application deadline is March 11 for state grants with a minimum of $100,000. The project is estimated at $225,000, and Brophy said another grant may be possible if the first one is not awarded.
Construction would begin in the spring of 2023 and take five months. Shields said the community response has been good.
The Neosho River Boys will perform from 7 to 9 pm June 4 at the Fiesta Grounds at Santa Fe Park for the first Music in the Park event of the summer. Officials will look into having food trucks at the event and also bands for July and August.
