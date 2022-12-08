MATT RESNICK
Chanute Extension Academy is in full bloom, according to Chanute High School Assistant Principal Tyler Applegate.
CEA offers a non-traditional classroom setting and alternative curriculum, and Applegate outlined recent strides during Monday night’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting.
Now located just east of Royster Middle School, the new building was christened in February 2021. The program was rebranded at the start of the 2020-21 school year, and was originally housed at Chanute High.
CEA started with three students and grew to 13 the following year, with six graduates. There are currently 21 CHS students and one middle school student enrolled. Of the high school students, there are nine seniors, seven juniors and five sophomores.
“Things have really kind of taken off,” said Applegate, who serves as CEA’s direct administrator. “We’ve added a variety of things and our numbers have gone up.”
District policy dictates that students must complete one semester at CHS prior to becoming eligible for the CEA application process, which is a primary reason as to why there are no freshman enrolled. Middle school students are eligible, but must re-enroll after completion of one high school semester.
“We do want students to see everything that’s available at the high school, because CEA is a little more restrictive in terms of opportunities,” Applegate said, referring extracurricular activities.
Field trips have been an added activity for the 2022-23 school year, which has thus far included an outing to the Mitchell Career and Technology Center.
The mention of alternative school typically comes with negative connotations, Applegate noted.
“I think a lot of times people hear ‘alternative school’ and they think it’s a behavior-type school — the (student) got sent there,” he said. “That’s not the case here.”
Applegate coined the process as a total student and parental choice.
“They apply, fill out an application, and we set up the interview for the end of the semester,” he said.
A final decision is made by a panel that consists of Applegate, CEA on-site Director Sean Bowman, and CHS counselor Jesse Fewins.
The program’s maximum enrollment is 24, but Applegate told the board that they’re looking to soon expand to 40 seats. Applegate added that the panel had 10interviews lined up Thursday and Friday, and that three students are on the waiting list.
“We interview all the students, see how many seats we have, and then make a decision on who we think is most deserving and who could benefit most in those seats,” Applegate said.
Promoting the program is mainly achieved through word-of-mouth and staff recommendations, according to Applegate.
“We’ve kind of identified students that we think might benefit from the program,” he said, “and decided that we really need to increase our capacity.”
Applegate added that it’s a minimum one-semester commitment. Students looking to leave prior to that are prohibited from re-enrolling at the high school until the start of the following semester. CEA opened the school year at full capacity, but has absorbed several departures.
CEA employs instructors for math, PE, science and English language arts, and other electives that cannot be offered through direct instruction can be completed via Odesseyware, a software program available at CEA.
“In order to get to (40 students), we’ve made a few changes to our program offering,” Applegate said, noting that attendance times will need to be altered to split the students into two cohorts. “We’re going to have two different groups so that we can offer roughly 20 in (each) group at different times during the day.”
Applegate foresees the enrollment figure reaching the low-30s for the start of the spring semester.
“It went from starting at single-digits, to last year fluctuating between 10 and 13, and now we’re probably going to be just over 30 starting in January,” he said.
Board President Brad LaRue inquired about the contrast between the traditional classroom setting and CEA’s alternative environment.
“We’ve had students that have done not their best work out at CHS in the traditional setting,” Applegate said. “Once moved over there, having decided to give CEA a try, they’ve been able to recover credits (for classes) that they failed once or twice at the high school.”
Applegate said that CHS offers a seven-period instruction day, with the potential of online credit recovery that ups it to eight credits.
“That’s about the max,” he said.
This is where CEA opens new possibilities for students, Applegate explained.
“We had one graduate who entered their senior year needing 11 credits to graduate, which would have been just about impossible at the high school,” he said.
The student earned the needed credits, the most Applegate has ever witnessed a student completing in a single semester.
“I just don’t think it would have happened at the high school. There would have been too many distractions for them,” he said. “The environment was just better for them at CEA.”
Applegate noted that all nine of the enrolled seniors are on track to graduate.
“A handful of them would not be on track to graduate, in my opinion, if they had not made the switch to go over there,” he said.
“There are certainly kids that graduated who would not have graduated without CEA,” said Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester.
Board member Jeff Caldwell was pleased with CEA’s future outlook.
“Thank you for your work in being creative and not just sticking with the status quo to meet people’s needs,” he said.
Caldwell framed the move to acquire the property and remodel the facility as a stroke of genius. The prior iteration of the district’s alternative learning program, New Beginnings Academy, was housed in doublewide trailers outside of Lincoln Early Learning Center.
Applegate previously told The Tribune that the current learning environment is much more conducive to student engagement. The new facility is neatly laid out, with several small classrooms for a more intimate learning environment, as well as a student lounge area. It also features wooden tables and booths for students to do their work.
“Just building up that facility and program to address the ever-changing needs in education,” Caldwell said. “I think the numbers are there to support that it was the right direction.”
Superintendent Kellen Adams said that Applegate’s report was one of the evening’s highlights for him, ranking just behind the student recognition portion of the meeting.
Adams said that when the district acquired the building and rebranded the program, he was uncertain of its future potential.
“I don’t think any of us realized just how amazing that program was going to turn out — and take off,” he said. “Now here we are in year three, and talking about how we’re going to revamp and go to two cohorts.”
Adams noted that the waiting list alone is evidence that the district has done positive things and places its students first.
“CEA is a testament to that,” he said.
Adams also lauded Applegate for his Midas touch with the program, tabbing him as a “brilliant choice” to lead CEA into the future.
Career fair recap
Applegate also gave a report about the CHS fall semester career fair, held Nov. 11.
Approximately 41 representatives from various colleges, trade and technical schools, and local businesses were on hand for the event. Other potential employers included several branches of the military, as well as the Chanute police and fire departments.
The total number of booths was down.
“It’s usually in the 60s, but it fell on Veterans Day, so a number of businesses and colleges were closed and did not send representatives,” he said. “So we had a few empty tables.”
Despite that, Applegate was pleased with the results.
“It was a really good variety for our students. Very interactive, with exhibits, activities and displays,” he said. “Students were able to utilize real tools and equipment for hands-on things.”
Every CHS student was afforded the opportunity to attend, with the seniors allotted 45 minutes.
“For scheduling purposes, we had to scale it back a little for the younger kids,” Applegate said.
Students were delighted that the event included drawings for door prizes.
“All of the credit goes to the CHS counseling department — Jessie Fewins, Veronica Schibi, Jennifer Washburn and Sherry Bagshaw,” Applegate said.
The final result was an undertaking months in the making.
“Reaching out to different individuals, businesses and colleges. It was a very good job on their part,” Applegate said.
Board member Heather Guernsey was impressed with the overall effort.
“I’m just really glad you guys do that. It’s so good for the kids to see all of the different options that maybe they haven’t thought about before,” she said. “We also have a lot of great businesses here that are able to show people what they’re able to offer after high school.”
Applegate mentioned the Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas program, better known as JAG-K. This is the third year that the district has been involved with the program. Enrollment has steadily climbed and is up to 42 CHS students and all 21 CEA high school enrollees.
The program teaches life/job skills and delves into career exploration.
