MATT RESNICK
Having recently been named Chanute Elementary School assistant principal, Heather Burris will soon be taking the next step in her 20-year education career.
Burris will assume her official duties with USD 413 at the conclusion of the current school year.
“I am genuinely excited to join the Chanute Elementary School and Chanute Public Schools team,” Burris said. “I have heard many positive things about the school district, elementary school and community — and appreciate the opportunity to become a part of the team.”
Burris said her top priority is to help support the mission and vision of CES.
“It is also critical for me to engage with the staff, students, families and the Chanute community to begin building positive relationships,” she said. “I believe that authentic relationships are the foundation of a positive, engaging and enriching culture.”
Burris said her passion for education and learning is what led her to the position in Chanute.
“Keeping in mind that all decisions are to be made based on what is best for students,” she said. “This includes supporting staff in their professional goals and identifying the talents of each student and staff member.”
Burris began her teaching career in Iola in 2002 as a transitional first-grade instructor. She relocated to Topeka in 2005, spending the next 10 years as a second-grade teacher and instructional coach at Pauline Central Primary School. Burris then transitioned to the Auburn-Washburn USD 437 district office where she has held the role of Director of Title Services for the past five years.
Burris’ education background includes a Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education from Pittsburg State University in 2002. In 2014, she graduated with a Master’s of Science in School Leadership from Baker University. Currently, Burris is nearing completion of her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Baker University.
“My dissertation defense will be early this spring, and I am looking forward to graduation in May,” she said.
Burris said her leadership style is best described as being a servant leader.
“As the assistant principal, I believe it is my job to serve the staff, students and families,” she said. “Engaging in conversation, listening and truly hearing concerns and celebrations is critical.”
Burris added that she is collaborative in nature.
“There are times when decisions need to be made,” she said. “But if possible, engaging in conversation with stakeholders is critical.”
Burris said one obstacle currently hampering the education profession is a decreasing number of those pursuing educational degrees, as well an increase in the number of teachers exiting the field.
“As a leader, it is critical to engage with staff to listen to concerns and support professional goals,” she said. “Teachers and staff need to be supported to ensure that students are engaged and learning at high levels.”
Burris commended her family members for their unwavering support along her professional journey.
“They genuinely support all my career decisions and encourage me to be the best version of myself,” she said.
Burris also credited one of her former principals for helping to unlock her leadership potential and pave the way for a path to future success.
“He identified a leadership strength within me that I did not realize myself early on,” she said. “He began placing me in leadership positions and encouraging me to step outside my comfort zone. Without his encouragement, I am not sure I would be where I am today. His leadership has influenced how I hope to lead others by empowering people to identify their strengths and encouraging them never to be afraid to chase their goals and dreams.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.