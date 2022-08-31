Family legacy

Retired barber Wayne Wallace, in chair, had his hair cut Tuesday by his grandson, John Michael Wallace, who opened JM’s in mid-August at 1511 W. Main. John Michael said he was inspired to become a barber by his aunt and grandfather, whose mother was a cosmetologist.                                                     

 Greg Lower | Tribune

GREG LOWER

greg@chanute.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments