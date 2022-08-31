GREG LOWER
A Chanute man’s family inspired him to become a barber, making him the fourth generation in the career.
John Michael Wallace opened JM’s shop in mid-August, following in the steps of his grandfather, aunt and great-grandmother. He graduated in April after a year at the Old Town Barber College in Kansas City, Mo.
For John Michael, a haircut isn’t just a haircut – it’s an experience.
“Some self-care,” he said, adding that he wants to provide a boost of confidence. “I know what its like to get a good haircut.”
John Michael graduated from Chanute High School in 2008 and spent a semester at Neosho County Community College. He worked for Sunrise Oil Field Supply until the oil industry took a downturn, then spent three years at Orizon.
John Michael’s grandfather, Wayne Wallace, retired eight years ago after 54 years in the business. He was 78 when he hung up his scissors.
“I was going to go until I was 80,” Wayne said.
He started at Hull’s Barbershop before he opened his own shop, then later worked out of his home.
John Michael’s aunt, Dana Morrison, was the first woman barber in Chanute when she opened the Headquarters in 1980. She still cuts hair in Lawrence, he said.
Wayne said his mother, Elva Mae Wallace, worked in Newton for 60 years, and his three sisters were hairstylists.
When Wayne started, a shave and a haircut cost six bits, or 75 cents. Today, a basic haircut costs $20 and a hot towel shave is $25.
When John Michael decided to become a barber, his grandfather tried to talk him out of it.
“It’s kind of hard getting started,” Wayne said.
John Michael said he plans to be a barber as long as he can. The shop has one chair now, but there is space for another barber.
