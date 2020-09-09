STU BUTCHER
The 103rd Chanute Mexican Fiesta will be held Saturday, but committee president John Alonzo admits it will be different. In fact, because of COVID-19 it was a difficult call whether to have the celebration at all.
“We’ve learned a lot and are dealing with everything the best we can,” Alonzo said. “We weren’t sure what restrictions we would be dealing with.”
Among the changes is that there will be no royalty, the main fundraiser every year.
“We elected not to. We couldn’t put kids out there going door to door,” Alonzo said.
At Santa Fe Park’s Fiesta Grounds this year, there won’t be a full program or dance band. And the Fiesta will be one day only.
“We thought it would be more appropriate on Saturday,” Alonzo said.
The seven food vendors will open at noon with a planned down time from 2 to 4 pm to prepare for the dinner rush.
Alonzo said the Fiesta wanted to support the vendors who had been affected negatively in recent months by the coronavirus scare.
“We’re looking forward to having everybody be comfortable outside and respect one another,” Alonzo said.
DJ Conan will be entertaining from noon on.
“The open dance is open to everyone,” Alonzo said. “We invite everyone to come out and cut a rug.”
