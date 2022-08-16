Thursday is the deadline for businesses, non-profits and organizations interested in the Chamber Blue of Kansas health plan to complete an online survey.
Participation by groups that complete the survey will determine initial rates for the health plan, which is a partnership of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Office of Tourism, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas. The partnership stitches together 53 local Chambers of Commerce across Kansas to offer an association health plan. The larger pool of people enrolled in the plan allows the possibility for more plan options and potentially lower costs.
“Health insurance is an important tool for employee recruitment and retention,” Chamber Executive Director Jane Brophy said. “The Chamber Blue program may now make that benefit more available and affordable for Chanute businesses.”
In the first two weeks the survey link went live, 34 businesses in Chanute representing 605 employees completed the survey. At the state level, more than 1,300 organizations completed the survey representing more than 20,000 employees.
Completing the survey does not obligate an organization to enroll, but it provides access to the initial enrollment group. Rates will be determined in September and plans will become effective Jan. 1.
Only those who have completed the survey will be eligible to enroll during the October enrollment period. Chamber membership is not required to access the survey, but it will be required to enroll in Chamber Blue.
