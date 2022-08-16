Thursday is the deadline for businesses, non-profits and organizations interested in the Chamber Blue of Kansas health plan to complete an online survey.

Participation by groups that complete the survey will determine initial rates for the health plan, which is a partnership of the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Office of Tourism, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas. The partnership stitches together 53 local Chambers of Commerce across Kansas to offer an association health plan. The larger pool of people enrolled in the plan allows the possibility for more plan options and potentially lower costs.

