ERIC SPRUILL
According to Neosho County Community College President Brian Inbody, if Ash Grove’s tax appeal, which was filed last week, is successful, it will have a financial impact on the school over the next two years.
“If it is 100 percent successful, we believe the impact will be about $190,000 less for the college based on the current mil levy. This impact will be split between the fiscal year 2020-21 and 2021-22. We will be taking steps to absorb this loss and prepare for the next budget year as well if Ash Grove wins the appeal,” Inbody said during Monday evening’s Board of Trustees meeting.
This announcement came on the same night that Inbody told board members that the college’s enrollment was down 16 percent from last fall.
He said that the face-to-face environment is where they have seen the biggest decline, while online and hybrid classes are fairly close to previous years.
“Enrollment for the fall usually takes place in late spring, but we all know what happened there,” Inbody said, alluding to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have been steadily improving for the most part, but I will not have a firm comparison on fall enrollment until mid-September at best.”
Inbody said many of the school districts have yet to open, so they should see numbers increase with concurrent enrollment.
In-district, off-campus classes have seen a 28.49 percent drop in enrollment, with 234 students enrolled at this time last year, compared to 160 students this year. That equates to a loss of nearly 400 credit hours.
NCCC had a 27.7 percent decrease in enrollment over the summer, with 346 students compared to 446 students in 2019. In total, the college has 213 fewer students this year, and a little more than 2,300 fewer credit hours.
Still, Inbody remains positive and believes the numbers will go up in the coming weeks.
He said preparations for the fall semester are nearing completion as they are stocked up on personal protection equipment and have installed Ionizers in the HVAC systems in the Student Union, as well as in the Stoltz, Sanders and Chapman buildings.
Students who live in the residence hall will be taking random COVID-19 tests weekly, while student-athletes and coaches will be tested daily.
Dining on campus will be limited to a grab-and-go style.
The campus will move to remote instruction on Nov. 21.
Inbody said nearly every classroom has been updated with a new webcam as well as a roll-around tablet computer that the faculty member can position for close up pictures when needed during online instruction.
In other news, NCCC has received $534,739 in CARES Act funds from state and county allocations. Kansas SPARK II has provided the college with $297,000, while the Neosho County SPARK has provided $237,739.
“We very much appreciate the county commissioners and the State of Kansas for helping us out and giving us the funds we need to make the accommodations due to the pandemic possible. I originally believed that more Federal dollars were coming soon, but that looks unlikely at this point, so these SPARK funds are critical to us,” Inbody said.
In addition to an $88,000 USDA grant the school received last month, the school just received $88,635 from a Perkins Reserve grant this month, as well as $13,000 grant from the Department of Commerce.
“The big one this month is the STARS grant. STARS is part of the Federal TRiO grant, which focuses on certain segments of college students and provides assistance in order to increase education outcomes. That grant was renewed for five more years,” Inbody said.
The grant will provide $1.3 million over the next five years.
The board approved the resignation of Amber Hames, who served as the Talent Search Academic advisory. It also approved the hiring of Kenny Eddy as Coordinator of Residence Hall and Student Life. Eddy was hired by the college in June as the Assistant Women’s Basketball coach.
