Lair Family

The Lair family at Matt and Monica Lair Junghans’ wedding in 2016.

From Kansas State

MANHATTAN — The Virgil Lair family has been selected as Kansas State University’s Family of the Year by Chimes Junior Honorary and will be recognized at the K-State football game versus Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The selection of the Family of the Year is part of the university’s 94th annual Family Weekend celebration. 

