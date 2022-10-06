MATT RESNICK
The on-field chemistry between quarterback Eric Erbe and wide receiver Dagen Dean has catapulted the undefeated Chanute Blue Comets to dizzying heights.
Dean is tied for the team high in receiving yards with teammate Kaiden Seamster (409), and through five games has hauled in a staggering nine touchdown receptions while averaging 21.5 yards per catch. Erbe has tossed 11 touchdowns with just one interception, while completing 70 percent of his passes for 864 yards. Chanute has outgained its opponents through the air by nearly 800 yards this season.
In a 41-17 Week 3 victory over Tonganoxie, Erbe and Dean linked up for four touchdowns. They also connected for a 71-yard strike the following week at Ulysses.
“He looks like a monster,” Erbe said of the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Dean. “I can just throw it to him and he will go get it and score a touchdown.”
Timing is a critical element of their success.
“We come out to the field three or four nights a week during the summer and work on that,” Dean said.
The duo’s connection dates back to Royster Middle School, when they helped lead the Rockets to back-to-back 7-0 campaigns in seventh and eighth grade. With the streak in peril during the eighth-grade year, Dean recounted one of his fondest memories.
“We were undefeated and getting beat at Parsons and we came back and beat them 40-20. Eric threw me three touchdowns that game for 290 (receiving) yards,” Dean said, noting that Erbe eclipsed 300 yards passing.
Despite the near flawless start to the Blue Comets’ senior campaign, room for improvement remains.
“We’ve won by 20-plus the last two weeks, but we still have a lot of areas to work on,” Erbe said, as the Blue Comets rank No. 4 in the Kansas Football Coaches Association poll, but are the No. 1 ranked Class 4A public school in the state. “The expectation for us was to be 5-0 — and keep rolling.”
Erbe said he believes the Blue Comets are locked and loaded for a deep playoff run.
“The goal is a state (championship),” he said.
Erbe’s biggest motivation comes from the support of the fans and student section. Chanute will look to remain unblemished this week against the Fort Scott Tigers, who enter with a 1-4 record and will be tasked with facing the Blue Comets on Homecoming night.
“The community support has really helped,” Erbe said. “You can see the attendance going up at every game.”
Deep ties
Blue Comets head coach Clete Frazell was a former colleague of Dean’s mother at Chanute Elementary School.
“I can remember Dagen his first day of kindergarten crying in the corner because he missed his mom,” Frazell recalled. “So I’ve had a long history with that kid.”
He added that it’s exciting to coach a duo as dynamic as Erbe and Dean.
“It’s awesome having those two because they’re always on the same page,” Frazell said. “They lead by example and are two of the hardest working guys on the team. The leadership they provide is unmatched.”
Frazell is equally impressed with their offseason workout routine.
“They put a ton of reps in during summertime,” he said. “You drive by here any evening and their vehicles are here and they’re out there throwing the ball. They’re just like Gronk and Brady or Mahomes and Kelce. It’s that kind of connection.”
Erbe was named the starting varsity signal-caller entering his sophomore season, only to be derailed by injury. Erbe and Dean then exploded onto the scene last season as juniors.
“Coming into their junior year, they knew they could do it, but hadn’t proven it was going to happen,” Frazell said. “Now as seniors, they know what they’re capable of if they take care of business and play well.”
Frazell noted that their work ethic has rubbed off on fellow teammates.
“There are a bunch of guys out here, and Dagen and Eric are kind of the ringleaders that put it together,” he said.
Dean said he enjoys playing for Frazell.
“There’s never a dull moment,” Dean said, while Erbe lauded Frazell’s offensive play-calling abilities.
Dean has also been a wrecking ball as a defensive end, racking up a team-high five sacks and nine tackles for loss.
“He’s fantastic at rushing the passer and running down plays from the backside — he can wreak havoc,” Frazell said, noting that Dean’s speed is top-notch. “You line him up at defensive end and he’s faster than the running back and quarterback, so he can run people down and make huge plays on defense.”
Dean’s exploits have not gone unnoticed. He’s received a scholarship offer from the University of North Dakota, and has fielded interest from NCAA Division 1 programs Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Eastern Michigan.
“I’m taking my (recruiting) visit to Kansas this weekend,” Dean told The Tribune Tuesday.
“He’s just an all-around great player,” Frazell said. “I think most colleges are recruiting him as a defensive lineman.”
