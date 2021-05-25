GREG LOWER
The ride across town from the tank in the American Legion Hall parking lot to Chanute Elementary School can be special for students on Bus Number 8.
That’s the goal of rider Mary Bob Martin, who monitors and helps manage students for driver Dan Thompson.
“The bus is full of lots and lots of energy,” Martin said.
This was her first year as monitor for the 2015 Thomas bus. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for students, but Martin said they handled wearing masks well and each time they step on the bus they put on hand sanitizer.
“USD 413 is keeping the kids safe,” Martin said.
She noted that this is the best job for someone her age.
“It’s really a pretty good bunch of kids,” she said. “Kids keep me young.”
The day starts out at 6:30 am by picking up 12 high school, middle school and elementary students from the rural areas east of the river and north of K-39. Chanute USD 413 has 11 routes with 10 monitors riding.
Bus No. 8 is designated as a 60-passenger bus if three are on a seat, but with the pandemic, it is usually carrying 40 students at most, depending on how many are absent.
Martin said she has about 60 students overall, but the largest group at a time is made up of elementary students.
Martin first became involved as a bus rider when a couple of people with the district transportation department asked her if she would be interested. She said about 95 percent of the department employees are age 65 and older and work part time, two hours in the morning and two in the afternoon.
Martin has decorated the bus for holidays, such as Christmas, Halloween and Valentine’s Day, and on Fridays, she brings candy or cookies for when the kids get off the bus after school.
“They’re hungry when they get out of school,” she said, adding that each student gets to choose one piece of candy.
“Some of the little ones will grab three or four,” she said.
It takes about seven to nine minutes to travel from the tank to the elementary school, so Martin also has introduced the students to “classic” music from the band Queen, the musical “Grease” or the movie “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?”
“It’s over 25 years old,” she said.
In exchange, the students have taught her their “classics” like “Chicken Wing.”
“I guess it’s a TikTok song,” Martin said.
She reminds students that the bus is an extension of the classroom.
“No bullying,” she said.
Martin is something of a nice grandma, although sometimes the children tell her someone is sticking out their tongue or pulling a girl’s hair. She tells them the others are flirting.
Martin said she didn’t ride the bus when she was in school, although she grew up in Chanute. She lived a short distance from the schools until high school when her older brother drove her.
She said it is interesting to see wildlife on the rural route, including a group of up to a dozen deer. Sometimes she has seen cows in the road.
“I’m singing ‘Rawhide’” with the kids, she said.
For the end of school, she has prepared report cards to grade the kids on yelling, following bus rules, and how well they listen to Ms. Mary and Mr. Dan.
In the words of Alice Cooper: “School’s Out For Summer.”
“They’d rather rock,” Martin said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.