GREG LOWER AND MATT RESNICK
Chanute Tribune
A judge has ordered the Neosho County Attorney to appear on possible indirect contempt of court.
District Judge Daryl Ahlquist, 31st Judicial District, ordered Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston to appear May 3 to show cause on failure to prepare, circulate for signature and file journal entries for sentences and dismissals involving 20 defendants sentenced since February 2022. The entries are supposed to be recorded in the cases by the court clerk.
The court has held multiple journal entry reviews on many of these cases with little progress being made, the order said.
When orders are not prepared and filed, the order said, Community Corrections and Court Services are operating without a court order; the Kansas Sentencing Commission cannot be notified as required; the Kansas Department of Corrections cannot be provided with a sentencing order; and payments cannot be accepted by court clerks or at least payments may not be distributed without an order.
The order was filed March 28, the same day Thuston appeared before the Neosho County Commission to address complaints his office did not deposit funds received last year and this year.
The original cases were filed as far back as 2019 and the sentences were issued between Feb. 16, 2022, and Feb. 1, 2023. A journal entry review is scheduled for April 5 in cases involving three defendants.
All of the defendants were sentenced, but no journal entries were filed with the court clerk. Some of the sentenced defendants also had other cases against them dismissed, without being recorded.
The defendants listed are Cassondra Geisler, Matric Scott, Waite Showalter, Bendon Cavaness, Brandon Yohe, Jason Carter, Jessie Collins, Zachery Jesseph, Richard Mitchell, James Rose, Ryan Banning, Nicholas Haviland, James Hoffman, Dennis Murrell, Clayton Gish, Kory Steele, George Buhlinger, Heidi Masters, Anthony Rush and John Wasielewski.
Thuston said that he was served the summons in the judicial center parking lot last week. In an interview with The Tribune, Thuston noted that he’s taking the summons seriously, but added that his office has everything under control.
“If I’m held in contempt, no one will be more shocked than I am,” Thuston said. “I don’t think there is going to be any purpose for the May 3 hearing, because I think that all of the journal entries are going to be signed and filed before then. By the end of this week, if they haven’t been done, they will be done.”
Thuston said that it’s his belief that most of the attorneys representing a listed client were issued a summons. He added that he has no direct proof of that, and that it was an educated guess based on calls that he has received after being served the summons.
“Journal entries are not just the responsibility of th e county attorney. Not long after we were served, all of the sudden we started hearing from attorneys about what they needed to do to get this done,” Thuston said. “The immediate response to me would clearly indicate that (others) had been served as well.”
Thuston further elaborated.
“You might have a case in which a defense attorney hasn’t signed a journal entry,” he said. “Or a journal entry just hasn’t been done — because the county attorney is not always responsible for drafting the journal entry to get those cases closed or filed. Some of the cases (listed) are journal entries that I didn’t handle.”
Thuston also said that he believes virtually all of the journal entries listed had been completed prior to the service of the summons.
“Every single one of those cases listed has a defense attorney,” he said.
Thuston further added that some of the cases lacking official journal entries were potentially handled by his officer staffers while he was absent.
“Some of these cases were handled potentially by an assistant while I was not here,” he said. So if there was something that was done while I was doing my two weeks with the Army, other than the fact that I’m the county attorney — some of these cases were cases that we didn’t handle at all.”
Thuston explained that he played no role in the case of one of the defendant’s that is named on the list, but declined to divulge the names of the defendant and attorney he was referencing.
“The journal entry was done for months but we couldn’t get the defense attorney to sign it,” he said.
He then faulted other defense attorneys for at least half of the cases listed in the summons.
“At least half of the cases listed were journal entries that were completed and sent out to defense attorneys, and we had not received them back,” he said. “It is both attorneys’ responsibility to get the journal entries done. But ultimately the representative of the state is the county attorney’s office — and they’re the county attorney offices’ cases.”
While Thuston accepted partial blame on behalf of his office, he continued to press the case that other defense attorneys should shoulder a share of the blame.
“Is it something that there was stuff that wasn’t done that needs to be done by our office? Yes,” he said. “One of the cases is from an attorney who is no longer actively practicing law, and we had been trying to get the journal entry signed for months before that person had stopped practicing law. That’s one of the cases that was specifically on there.”
Thuston indicated that he is viewing the summons from a glass half-full perspective.
“This may be a good practice of the court, because I can tell you that there are jurisdictions around us that sometimes go four or five years where a journal entry never gets filed,” he said. “I’m not really that concerned about it, because we’ve done our part.”
Thuston also attributed the lag in filing entries as a by-product of being habitually understaffed. For the better part of the past year, Thuston said that his office was down two staffers. He added that he has implemented new protocol to ensure that entries will be filed in a timely fashion moving forward.
“Virtually all of these journal entries are related to a sentencing issue,” he said. “Now that I have the staff, the sentencing journal entry will be prepared before I walk into court. If there is anything else that needs to be fixed, we can fix it there on the spot — as opposed to having to chase an attorney down. Sometimes we have attorneys that aren’t from the judicial district, and that can create some difficulties in getting signatures. That’s just a real thing.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.