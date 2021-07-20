MATT RESNICK
TOPEKA — It was a memorable weekend on the hardwood for the Comets Academy youth girls basketball team, as the soon-to-be fifth graders captured the Sunflower State Games championship for their age division.
Guided by head coach Dustin Fox, Comets Academy steamrolled the competition in pool play on Saturday, dispatching a trio of opponents by a combined score of 76-20.
Upon returning to the court at Hillcrest Community Center on Sunday for bracket play, they absorbed their lone loss of the tournament — falling to Kansas Triple Threat, 10-4. They then rebounded with a victory, advancing to the title tilt. In a rematch with Triple Threat, they emerged victorious, 14-7.
Prior to the Sunflower State Games, Comets Academy dominated its competition during the regular season, finishing 8-2 overall. Their two losses came at the hands of older competition. They were flawless against fourth-grade competition, winning all six of their contests, while outscoring their opponents by a staggering, 193-0.
“I think the thing that makes this group special is that they love basketball and love working to get better,” Fox said. “It’s a pretty potent combination. Also, these girls have amazingly supportive parents, and the sacrifices they make have made a huge difference.”
Comets Academy was started five years ago by Fox and emphasizes fundamentals of the game, such as a basic man-to-man defense. Those entering kindergarten through fifth grade are eligible for the Academy. Fox said this group is dear to his heart, as the team members were the first to sign up five years ago and have stuck together through the years.
“This was our very first group to make it all the way through Comets Academy,” said an elated Fox. “To see where they started, to what they’re doing now — having won Sunflower State Games, it’s pretty special.”
Fox, also the Chanute High head girls varsity basketball coach, said the Academy for kindergartners and first graders entails several skills clinics. After graduating from that part of it, they begin traveling for tournament play.
“Our big thing is trying to teach basketball the right way,” Fox said. “We really stress fundamentals — it’s not all about winning. We try to teach them those lessons on how to be better players, and they can win later on.
“This group figured things out pretty quickly, and it’s been great to see their success. What I’m most proud of about this group is the way that they compete. They’re a unique group because they’re totally selfless. They just go out there and play together.”
Fox said he hopes to ultimately mold the squad into a team that can contend for a state championship at the high school level.
“That’s the hope,” he said.
