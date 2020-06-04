GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners took the first steps for the 2021 budget at Thursday’s meeting by scheduling work sessions later this month.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said she understands the budget deadline has not changed despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so the budget is still due Aug. 25. The commission will begin a series of work sessions at 5 pm Mondays beginning June 15 and June 22 to meet with department heads and the 14 agencies funded by the county.
The commission will begin by spending about 20 minutes with each of the agencies and department heads. County Counselor Seth Jones said the work sessions will be as open as any other meeting. The sessions will be livestreamed on the courthouse Facebook page.
Commissioner David Orr said he wanted to see agency heads at the meeting and letters, which were submitted previously, would not cut it.
“If they don’t show, they’re just out of it,” Orr said.
In response to a question from Commissioner Paul Westhoff, County Clerk Heather Elsworth said 92 percent of taxes have been fully paid. Orr said he expects the economic impact of the COVID-19 shutdown will come next year.
Other business
In other discussion, commissioners said they wanted meetings to be open to the public while maintaining guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“I still like to do social distancing,” Klaassen said.
Jones said the commission room has limited space. Besides livestreaming the meetings on social media, video is also available for spectators in the courthouse lobby.
The commission also met with rural county resident Stan Basler, who urged the commission to require that aviation warning lights on electric-generation windmill towers in the Neosho Ridge Wind project be activated by radar. He said that would increase the likelihood of people coming to Neosho County for country living and would provide a common good for the most people.
The project involves 139 windmills over 81 square miles. Basler said he named his own property Starlight Meadow Farm.
Commissioners met with Southeast Kansas Regional Planning Commission Director Matt Godinez about the Community Development Block Grant the county recently received.
The county received $132,000 in economic development funding to respond to the COVID-19 shutdown, and an additional $37,000 in food program assistance.
Before the grant was awarded, the SEKRPC would have charged a fee of 10 percent of the funds for writing the grant. Godinez said since the award was 44 percent of the $300,000 maximum requested, the fee would be reduced to 44 percent, making it $6,600.
“We don’t want to be the biggest grant recipient,” Godinez said. “We’re all in this together.”
Godinez said southeast Kansas was the most-awarded region of the state in the CDBG grant program, and the SEKRPC wrote grant applications for 17 of 21 county and city entities.
The commission also talked with Godinez about an advisory committee on a moratorium for further wind farm development. Klaassen proposed extending the current moratorium another year to make up for time lost during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Westhoff said he favored extending the moratorium and Godinez suggested extending it to the end of this year. The moratorium expires in September, and Orr said they have time to table the decision and discuss it later.
Public comments about road gravel seemed to grow into a confrontation between Orr and the county clerk’s husband. Dusty Elsworth cited resolutions from 1994 and 1998 in arguing that rock should have been put out for bid.
The county approved contracting for gravel after heavy rain in the spring of 2019. Dusty Elsworth said the county spent $190,000 for rock, and with trucking costs, the county spent nearly $400,000 on road work. He said the county could have purchased a dump truck with that amount.
“I want the laws to be followed,” Dusty Elsworth said. “We can’t circumvent laws.”
“It’s all on the roads,” Orr said about the rock. “It’s not like it’s been stolen.”
Commissioners also discussed the disposal of old computers that have been replaced at the courthouse. County Clerk Heather Elsworth said the computers were removed by Advantage Computers, but commissioners said they wanted the computers back because the hard drives contained personal information that might be retrievable.
Commissioners approved the purchase of an $8,580 roller for the Road and Bridge Department from an online auction.
They also authorized Heather Elsworth to spend up to $2,500 for five new commissioner chairs and 12 to 20 spectator chairs for the commission room. Klaassen, who brought up the issue, occupies the 2nd District seat previously held by David Bideau, who complained about his chair when the commission met in a different room of the courthouse.
